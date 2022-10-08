ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Comments / 2

Related
newschannel6now.com

Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “These kids are talented. They get picked on because they are the underdogs. I want to support my kids, I don’t want them showing up on location and scared to walk in because of the color of their skin.”. That was one of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Is the Naruto Ramen in Wichita Falls Any Good?

So last week I was talking about this new ramen that would be debuting in Wichita Falls that is from the anime Naruto. I like nerdy things, so I had to go get a bowl. So yesterday, the Cowboys were playing and that means I need to go binge on some food. I also learned last week, yesterday was Naruto's birthday. So I guess that means I am obligated to celebrate, but how do you do that? Well Taki Ramen in Parker Square has replicated the ramen that Naruto would eat on the show.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Lonny B Hawkins

Lonny B Hawkins, age 62, passed away at his home in Windthorst on Sunday, Oct. 9. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Graham on Friday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Graham. There will be a visitation on Thursday, Oct. 13th, from 6-8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Graham.
GRAHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Graham, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
Graham, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Football
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Nate Bargatze is coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has booked another popular stand-up comedian to perform at Memorial Auditorium. Nate Bargatze is set to perform in Wichita Falls as part of his new 2023 “The Be Funny Tour” on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#The Graham Steers
Graham Leader

Lillie Bell Carter

Lillie Bell Carter, age 100, passed away in Graham on Friday, Oct. 7. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Morrison Funeral Home Chapel from noon to 1 p.m. at which time a funeral procession will go to Pioneer Cemetery for a graveside service and burial under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
GRAHAM, TX
kswo.com

Oktoberfest continues Saturday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 49th Oktoberfest continued Saturday night at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. Guests enjoyed imported beers and authentic German cuisine. The event is presented by Cash Saver and Homeland. It included a best dressed costume contest and door prizes. One Lawton German storeowner said she’s visited the...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
newschannel6now.com

Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Friday evening fire damages Wichita Falls home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive. They found heavy fire and smoke...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Part of Southwest Parkway to be reduced to one lane each direction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Part of Southwest Parkway will be reduced to two lanes for one week or more starting Monday while the center median is removed. The project willl begin between Shepherds Glen and Stone Lake Drive on Monday, October 10, and is expected to take seven to 10 days long, not including any possible weather delays.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Local non-profit latest catalytic converter theft victim

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The latest victim of a catalytic converter theft is a local nonprofit that relies on its van for its mission to serve area kids. This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County discovered the catalytic converter was cut and stolen from their van, affectionately known as “Purple Beast”. It cost about $2,500 to get the van back on the road and getting “littles” where they need to go.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Police look for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 9 p.m., Saturday, a woman exited her car in the 5400 block of Northwest Freeway (U.S Highway 287) after it broke down.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma

Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
LAWTON, OK
WFAA

Never seen a ghost? You're likely to smell one at The Baker

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Searching for the most haunted place in Texas?. Might as well begin in Mineral Wells. Currently under renovation, The Baker Hotel and Spa once catered to the rich and famous and to people seeking a miracle. When the Baker opened in 1929, Mineral Wells was...
MINERAL WELLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy