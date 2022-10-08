Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “These kids are talented. They get picked on because they are the underdogs. I want to support my kids, I don’t want them showing up on location and scared to walk in because of the color of their skin.”. That was one of...
Buckaroos start district play with win over Iowa Park, 42-0
Facing a former 4A team that dropped down a classification after realignment can be a challenging for any team, but the Breckenridge Buckaroos rose to the challenge Friday night as they took on the Iowa Park Hawks. The Bucks came away with a convincing 42-0 win over the Hawks to...
Is the Naruto Ramen in Wichita Falls Any Good?
So last week I was talking about this new ramen that would be debuting in Wichita Falls that is from the anime Naruto. I like nerdy things, so I had to go get a bowl. So yesterday, the Cowboys were playing and that means I need to go binge on some food. I also learned last week, yesterday was Naruto's birthday. So I guess that means I am obligated to celebrate, but how do you do that? Well Taki Ramen in Parker Square has replicated the ramen that Naruto would eat on the show.
Graham Leader
Lonny B Hawkins
Lonny B Hawkins, age 62, passed away at his home in Windthorst on Sunday, Oct. 9. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Graham on Friday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Graham. There will be a visitation on Thursday, Oct. 13th, from 6-8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Graham.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
texomashomepage.com
Nate Bargatze is coming to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has booked another popular stand-up comedian to perform at Memorial Auditorium. Nate Bargatze is set to perform in Wichita Falls as part of his new 2023 “The Be Funny Tour” on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.
newschannel6now.com
Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
Are These the Fastest Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes in Wichita Falls?
This should stir up some pretty good debate. I don’t know about you, but a poor drive-thru experience can make or break a fast-food restaurant for me. Like so many others, I use the drive-thru way more often than not when I hit up a fast-food joint. For me,...
Graham Leader
Lillie Bell Carter
Lillie Bell Carter, age 100, passed away in Graham on Friday, Oct. 7. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Morrison Funeral Home Chapel from noon to 1 p.m. at which time a funeral procession will go to Pioneer Cemetery for a graveside service and burial under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Showers in the Southern Plains to kick off early next week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For in what seems like forever, we have a long awaited sight in the skies: multiple days of overcast cloud coverage and showers. Even if the rainfall totals haven’t been enough to put a decent dent in the ongoing drought conditions, we will definitely take what we can get.
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
kswo.com
Oktoberfest continues Saturday in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 49th Oktoberfest continued Saturday night at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. Guests enjoyed imported beers and authentic German cuisine. The event is presented by Cash Saver and Homeland. It included a best dressed costume contest and door prizes. One Lawton German storeowner said she’s visited the...
newschannel6now.com
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
Bacon theft lands Texas woman with 34 arrests back behind bars
A woman with 10 previous convictions for theft faces a state jail felony charge after police said she left a Wichita Falls grocery store with multiple packs of bacon valued at over $100 without paying.
texomashomepage.com
Friday evening fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive. They found heavy fire and smoke...
texomashomepage.com
Part of Southwest Parkway to be reduced to one lane each direction
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Part of Southwest Parkway will be reduced to two lanes for one week or more starting Monday while the center median is removed. The project willl begin between Shepherds Glen and Stone Lake Drive on Monday, October 10, and is expected to take seven to 10 days long, not including any possible weather delays.
texomashomepage.com
Local non-profit latest catalytic converter theft victim
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The latest victim of a catalytic converter theft is a local nonprofit that relies on its van for its mission to serve area kids. This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County discovered the catalytic converter was cut and stolen from their van, affectionately known as “Purple Beast”. It cost about $2,500 to get the van back on the road and getting “littles” where they need to go.
texomashomepage.com
Police look for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 9 p.m., Saturday, a woman exited her car in the 5400 block of Northwest Freeway (U.S Highway 287) after it broke down.
Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma
Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
WFAA
Never seen a ghost? You're likely to smell one at The Baker
MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Searching for the most haunted place in Texas?. Might as well begin in Mineral Wells. Currently under renovation, The Baker Hotel and Spa once catered to the rich and famous and to people seeking a miracle. When the Baker opened in 1929, Mineral Wells was...
