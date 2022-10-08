Read full article on original website
Santa Fe looking for sculpture for beautification project
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking for a piece of art to add to its Siler roundabout beautification project. The city wants to buy a one-of-a-kind sculpture for the roundabout at the intersection of Siler and West Alameda. Anyone not already part of the city’s public art portfolio can apply. Artists who already have […]
Indigenous People’s Day closures around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is Indigenous People’s Day. In accordance with the day, Albuquerque city offices will be closed. Some of Monday’s closures included, community centers, libraries, animal shelters and museums. A full list of closures can be found on the city website.
Group launches petition against Elena Gallegos Open Space development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a petition drive to put a stop to the city’s plans to build in the Elena Gallegos Open Space in the foothills. The city wants to build an Education Center, but the idea has had its critics since day one. “The beauty...
Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure
Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. News Conference: Six deputies shoot, kill suspect …. Six deputies fired their weapons, killing a suspect in a stolen car after he drove away from deputies...
UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM Hospital doctors are taking their Alzheimer’s study on the road. The UNM Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at UNM has a Tesla mobile MRI scanner. Researchers were on a three-day visit to the Zuni Pueblo, conducting the scans on more than a dozen people. The goal–to fill a gap in Alzheimer’s research and […]
Should Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies be on reality TV?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Over the last few months, Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies — and the public they interact with — have been in front of the camera for “On Patrol: Live”, a reality TV show similar to “Cops.” Now, a citizen review board is taking a look at the impact the show is having on […]
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
APD: Car struck man who was working on his vehicle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near 917 Wilmoore Dr. SE on Monday evening. Officials say a red PT Cruiser was going eastbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez and turned the corner. The victim was working on his vehicle when the PT Cruiser hit the vehicle he was working on. Officials […]
Infrastructure upgrades proposed at Valles Caldera
JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – The National Park Service is considering upgrades to the infrastructure at the Valles Caldera National Preserve. The proposal for the Valle Grande District includes new parking areas, electric vehicle charging stations, improved access to the ranger station, and interpretive walking trails. The parks service is collecting public comments on the plans through Nov. […]
Albuquerque city councilors re-introduce ranked-choice voting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are once again deciding on ranked-choice voting. Councilors Isaac Benton and Tammy Fiebelkorn introduced the legislation. The idea behind ranked-choice voting is to avoid costly run-off elections by allowing an automatic run-off based on how voters rank the candidates. Since 2013, the city has spent more than $2.4 million on […]
BCSO advisory board seeking public comment on two issues
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board (SOARB) wants to hear from the community on two issues under review by the board. The SOARB is in the process of writing its annual report, which may contain recommendations for BCSO and the Board of County Commissioners. The two issues the board […]
APD detective fired after police shooting investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police detective who fired his gun while trying to arrest a suspected car thief has been fired. The officer missed, but an internal investigation found he shouldn’t have been shooting his gun in the first place. Officers were responding to reports of...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Albuquerque metro area
Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. All 27 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
“We don’t want that here”: Battle continues over sanctioned homeless camps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors who live by Bethlehem Baptist Church near Coors and Bluewater are fighting a potential homeless camp. After the city denied its first Safe Outdoor Space application, the church filed a new one, leaving many neighbors fearing for their safety. “My mother, who’s 87 years...
Man charged following Albuquerque bank break-ins
A man was found inside the bank Sunday morning, officials said.
House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in highest- and lowest-priced states
House hunting? Depending on where you live, your options are going to look very different.
Columbus Day 2022: What’s closed?
Monday is Columbus Day, and while some businesses and services are paused for the day, it's business as usual for others.
These cities have seen the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
FBI investigating Albuquerque boy who says he wants to carry out a mass shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating an Albuquerque boy who’s expressed a desire to carry out a mass shooting, a boy that has already been caught once before. That boy’s initial conviction has been sealed by the FBI because he’s a juvenile, but the FBI recently filed for a search warrant after learning he’s still […]
Six deputies shoot, kill suspect after South Valley car chase
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six deputies fired their weapons, killing a suspect in a stolen car after he drove away from deputies and crashed into two other cars in September. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office released new information and video in the case during a news conference Monday, detailing how it unfolded after deputies woke the […]
