Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Santa Fe looking for sculpture for beautification project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking for a piece of art to add to its Siler roundabout beautification project. The city wants to buy a one-of-a-kind sculpture for the roundabout at the intersection of Siler and West Alameda. Anyone not already part of the city’s public art portfolio can apply. Artists who already have […]
KRQE News 13

Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure

Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. News Conference: Six deputies shoot, kill suspect …. Six deputies fired their weapons, killing a suspect in a stolen car after he drove away from deputies...
KRQE News 13

UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM Hospital doctors are taking their Alzheimer’s study on the road. The UNM Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at UNM has a Tesla mobile MRI scanner. Researchers were on a three-day visit to the Zuni Pueblo, conducting the scans on more than a dozen people. The goal–to fill a gap in Alzheimer’s research and […]
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
KRQE News 13

APD: Car struck man who was working on his vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near 917 Wilmoore Dr. SE on Monday evening. Officials say a red PT Cruiser was going eastbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez and turned the corner. The victim was working on his vehicle when the PT Cruiser hit the vehicle he was working on. Officials […]
KRQE News 13

Infrastructure upgrades proposed at Valles Caldera

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – The National Park Service is considering upgrades to the infrastructure at the Valles Caldera National Preserve. The proposal for the Valle Grande District includes new parking areas, electric vehicle charging stations, improved access to the ranger station, and interpretive walking trails. The parks service is collecting public comments on the plans through Nov. […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city councilors re-introduce ranked-choice voting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are once again deciding on ranked-choice voting. Councilors Isaac Benton and Tammy Fiebelkorn introduced the legislation. The idea behind ranked-choice voting is to avoid costly run-off elections by allowing an automatic run-off based on how voters rank the candidates. Since 2013, the city has spent more than $2.4 million on […]
KRQE News 13

BCSO advisory board seeking public comment on two issues

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board (SOARB) wants to hear from the community on two issues under review by the board. The SOARB is in the process of writing its annual report, which may contain recommendations for BCSO and the Board of County Commissioners. The two issues the board […]
KRQE News 13

APD detective fired after police shooting investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police detective who fired his gun while trying to arrest a suspected car thief has been fired. The officer missed, but an internal investigation found he shouldn’t have been shooting his gun in the first place. Officers were responding to reports of...
News Break
NewsBreak
