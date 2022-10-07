Read full article on original website
Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
Central Florida family with flooded home waiting for FEMA assistance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been well over a week since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida and many people are still waiting for help. That includes residents living along the St. Johns River who are still dealing with devastating flooding. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office had a video showing...
Volusia County supply drive for Hurricane Ian flood victims set for Monday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Monday, the Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office will collaborate to host a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles,...
Volusia County supply drive helping residents impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Deltona firefighters are hosting a supply drive. Supplies donated are to help residents who lost belongings and experienced damage to their homes due to Hurricane Ian. The supply drive is scheduled to take place Monday, Oct. 10...
Flooding concerns continue near Lake Monroe: 'It's just terrifying'
SANFORD, Fla. - As of Saturday, the St. Johns River is sitting at a record high of 8.94" feet. Water levels are expected to get higher, and the river will crest by Sunday morning near Lake Monroe in Seminole County. Steve and Chloe Hayden's Seminole County home was flooded with...
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
Volusia County woman struggles to find temporary housing after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, there have been stories of many residents who were forced out of their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping, putting people in temporary housing until they're able to return home. But some are...
Debris haulers busy clearing curbsides, free hot meal at "Babe" James on Oct. 8
Be on the lookout for these black tandem grapple trucks from disaster response contractor Phillips & Jordan, which have been deployed to help clear both yard and construction/demolition debris here in New Smyrna Beach daily, including weekends. To ensure grapple arms have sufficient room to maneuver, please do not place debris piles under power lines and keep them at least 25 feet away from parked vehicles.
East Orange County family remains without power, water following Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have washed away part of Hamilton Drive in east Orange County. Jamin VanLandingham lives on the street and showed the damage to News 6 on Saturday. The water was up to his midsection at its deepest point. “A car can easily...
St John’s River expected to crest on Monday after record flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — More than a week after Hurricane Ian dumped historic levels of rain over Central Florida, the St. John’s River continues to rise as water flows down from other parts of the state. What You Need To Know. St. John's River is forecast to crest...
Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia
Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
Blown-out windows due to Ian leave Daytona Beach businesses vulnerable
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A string of businesses at Pappa's Plaza along South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach was hit particularly hard. The plaza was home to Stroud's BBQ, Tres Leches Cafe restaurants, Aloha Laundry, and Carmine's Pizzeria. "This is the worst I've seen, it's this building," John Banshur, a...
St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
Volusia County firefighters' home floods during high-water rescues
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Though at least five people lost their lives in Volusia County due to the hurricane, many more were saved, rescued by first responders who risked their own lives to do it. Later, some of them came home to find their own hurricane disaster. "It was...
Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance
Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
Daytona Beach woman loses 30 years’ worth of possessions from Ian flooding
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For nearly a week after Hurricane Ian, communities across Volusia County have felt the aftermath of the storm damage, and the Midtown neighborhood was hit especially hard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People in the neighborhood on South Kottle Street in Daytona...
