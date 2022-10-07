ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

leesburg-news.com

Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Volusia County supply drive for Hurricane Ian flood victims set for Monday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Monday, the Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office will collaborate to host a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
cityofnsb.com

Debris haulers busy clearing curbsides, free hot meal at "Babe" James on Oct. 8

Be on the lookout for these black tandem grapple trucks from disaster response contractor Phillips & Jordan, which have been deployed to help clear both yard and construction/demolition debris here in New Smyrna Beach daily, including weekends. To ensure grapple arms have sufficient room to maneuver, please do not place debris piles under power lines and keep them at least 25 feet away from parked vehicles.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia

Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners

DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Blown-out windows due to Ian leave Daytona Beach businesses vulnerable

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A string of businesses at Pappa's Plaza along South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach was hit particularly hard. The plaza was home to Stroud's BBQ, Tres Leches Cafe restaurants, Aloha Laundry, and Carmine's Pizzeria. "This is the worst I've seen, it's this building," John Banshur, a...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
DELAND, FL
FloridaDaily

Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
FLORIDA STATE

