Washington State

Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists

USGS geologist and the founding Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Robert “Bob” Christiansen died on Sept. 15, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Bob, or “Chris,” as his colleagues and friends often called him, leaves a legacy of scientific achievement, articulate writing, and a warm and humble personality that endeared him to all. He received […] The post Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Outsider.com

Parasite Eats, Replaces Fish’s Tongue in Stomach-Churning Photo

A photo has been shared of a parasite replacing its host’s tongue. Looking at this picture of the fish and parasite will make your stomach turn. The photo was shared by Twitter user @Weird_Animals. They wrote: “Cymothoa exigua is a type of parasite that enters fish’s gills, eats their tongue, and then replaces it.”
Giant Megalodon Tooth Found on Pacific Ocean Floor: PHOTO

Researchers with the Ocean Exploration Trust discovered a huge megalodon tooth on the floor of the Pacific Ocean this past summer. Katie Kelley and Rebecca Robinson, professors of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island, confirmed the find at the time. The tooth was found 10,000 feet below the surface of the ocean near the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, where the research group was headed.
Gizmodo

Drought Kills Tens of Thousands of Salmon in a Single Canadian Creek

More than 65,000 salmon have died before they could spawn in just one Canadian stream. The die-off of two species, mostly pink and some chum salmon, hints at a potentially devastating season for the fish, local people, and the wider ecosystem throughout the region. Researchers from Simon Fraser University came...
The Atlantic

Wild Birds in North America Are Dying Like Never Before

This article was originally published in High Country News. The July 5 trip was routine: From the deck of an airboat, two wildlife biologists scanned the cattail marsh—one of many seasonal wetlands in the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge—on their weekly lookout for sick or dead birds. In the summer months, avian botulism is a major concern in California’s Central Valley, and removing carcasses can stem its spread. But this year, there was added worry: A new and devastating strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) had been creeping west across the continent since December 2021, affecting millions of poultry and countless wild birds.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Thousands of Fish Crawl on Land in Bizarre Video

Not something you see every day, a video has surfaced on Facebook that shows apparently thousands of fish crawling on land. The video, which was posted by Ali Mohamed Belouizdad showed a group walking up and seeing the fish making their way through the sandy road. “An amazing stream of fish,” the video’s caption reads.
Newsweek

Newsweek

