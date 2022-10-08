Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brenham volleyball team outlasts Rudder in four-set thriller
Brenham volleyball head coach Megan Whalen knows how hard winning on the road can be, especially at The Armory. Still, District 21-5A’s first-place Cubettes found a way to win and survived four sets against Rudder, winning 22-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-16. “They’re always scrappy, and this is a tough gym...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated volleyball team forces fourth set, but Bull-led Magnolia prevails
A year ago at this time, the A&M Consolidated and Magnolia volleyball teams were finishing district play strong en route to making the playoffs. Returning to the postseason isn’t likely for either, but improving is, which both seemed to do Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. Magnolia powered its way...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 7
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 7 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Hargett earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors as the sophomore threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Consol’s 41-0 Homecoming win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. Hargett, who played only three quarters, received 32.3% of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station volleyball team serves its way past Montgomery in 3-0 sweep
As College Station setter Blair Thiebaud took the service line, the noise coming from the Montgomery JV team siting in the stands at Cougar Gym was enough to rattle the focus of any freshman. For Thiebaud, it played right into her strengths. Thiebaud rattled off four aces in the middle...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan volleyball team loses at Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS — The Bryan volleyball team lost to Harker Heights 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 in District 12-6A play Tuesday. Carmella Jones had 10 kills for Bryan (12-25, 3-5), while Micayla Polasek had seven kills and three digs. Madi Polasek also had six kills and 15 digs. Harker Heights improved...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M needs to build on Saturday's gutsy effort
Texas A&M will have a successful season if it builds off Saturday’s 24-20 loss to Alabama, which won’t be easy. The Aggies, who were more than three-touchdown underdogs, came within a play of upsetting the top-ranked Crimson Tide for a second straight year with their best performance of the season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station’s Ryan Lee ties for third at Ragan Memorial
CORPUS CHRISTI — College Station’s Ryan Lee tied for third at the James A. Ragan Memorial on Monday at the Lozano Golf Center. Lee shot a second-round 79 to finish at 7-over 151 in the boys 14-and-under division. Houston’s Trip O’Donnell (68) won the division at 1-over 145.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Beyond Basketball kicks off Wednesday
First-year Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her initial meeting of Beyond Basketball at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reed Arena’s third-floor ballroom. Taylor, while at Georgia, launched Beyond Basketball, which seeks to educate, support and connect women of all ages by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their lives.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-S. Carolina will kick at 6:30; GameDay to Tennessee, again
Texas A&M’s football game at South Carolina on Oct. 22 will be at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network. A&M (3-3, 1-2) and South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) are both off this weekend. The other games on Oct. 22 are Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m (SEC Network);...
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
Beto O'Rourke shows up for endorsement from The Chicks at Houston show
Some people in the audience were heard booing in response to the endorsement.
Texas resident claims $19 million lotto jackpot
Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won.
Did you win? $2 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold outside Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great day to be alive this Saturday in October, as college football will be alive at the Cotton Bowl with Texas and Oklahoma, but there’s also extra celebration happening right outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, not football-related. The Texas Lottery reports a $2...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FOUND IN NEW CANEY
This dog showed up at my house off 1485 west and Kidd cemetery rd. A contact number is 832-716-3155. I was hoping to find a new home or her family.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Students from Texas A&M’s Health Science Center will host the free Big Health Event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan. The health fair includes health screenings, education and medication reviews. The first 100 attendees will receive gift bags. Meyer Book Club,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidate has right experience to serve
Mark Smith is running for College Station City Council, Place 1. I’d like to ask everyone reading this to vote for him. Mark and I have known each other for many years now. I had the privilege of teaching two of his children, and his youngest was involved in a local theater group with my youngest. Mark and I have volunteered together in that same non-profit theatre organization for many years.
