Bessemer City, NC

WBTV

Late touchdown lifts Johnson C. Smith over Shaw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a stifling defensive effort, Johnson C. Smith’s offense was able to score at the right time to lift the Golden Bulls (2-3, 2-2 CIAA) to a 22-18 win over Shaw (2-4, 2-2) Saturday afternoon. JCSU’s defense held the Bears to just 175 total yards...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fortmillprepsports.com

Small mistakes hurt Jackets in loss to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL – Small mistakes snatch a win out of the hands of the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets as they fell to the Rock Hill Bearcats 35-28 Friday at District III Stadium. Both teams came into Friday night’s game looking to pick up a Region 3-5A win, but more importantly turning around a season where both teams have struggled. Rock Hill came in with a 1-5 record, while Fort Mill was still looking for the elusive win. The Jackets drop to 0-2 in region play after the loss and 0-7 overall on the season.
FORT MILL, SC
Queen City News

Charlotte man can renovate home after $150K lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who had been putting off renovations on his home now has plenty of funds to do so, North Carolina Lottery announced Monday. 67-year-old Charlotte resident Thomas Pharr cashed in on a $3 Power Play ticket he purchased online last month that turned out to be worth […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Fund Announces 2022 Winner

Abigail Singler has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Award. Singler, who is a freshman at Appalachian State University, is from Concord, North Carolina, and is majoring in Fitness, Nutrition and Exercise Science. She is a graduate from Hickory Ridge High School. SIngler will receive $4,800 per year for 10 years from the award.
CONCORD, NC
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Senior Day#High School Football#Falcons#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hillcrest High School#Hillcrest Patriots#The Purple Tigers#Jamarian
charlotteonthecheap.com

Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine

For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
MIDLAND, NC
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
houmatimes.com

Houma Chef KJ Townsend Brings a Taste of Louisiana to Charlotte, NC

Chef KJ Townsend, owner and chef at Quizine Quarters in Houma is one of 14 top Louisiana chefs heading to Charlotte to feature the state’s unique flavors in several of the area’s top restaurants. Explore Houma, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present the “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022, as part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails tourism marketing campaign.
HOUMA, LA
thecharlottepost.com

Affordable housing advocate Charis Blackmon emphasizes ‘staying power’

Affordable housing advocate Charis Blackmon emphasizes ‘staying power’. Leads West Side Community Land Trust’s growing list of initiatives. West Side Community Land Trust executive director Charis Blackmon is on the forefront of making affordable housing a reality in historically Black neighborhoods where lower-income residents are under stress from rapid gentrification.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Local school counselor creates safe place where students can reset

CHARLOTTE — A local charter school in northeast Charlotte is offering a unique opportunity for students who need a moment to regroup during the school day. Mr. David Cunningham, a professional school counselor at TMSA Charlotte, said he noticed the need for mental health help increased since the start of the pandemic. So he created a “calm room” as a safe place for student to regroup and reset.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos

Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County

Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens

It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
704K+
Views
