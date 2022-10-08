Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
11th Named storm of the season forms in the SW Gulf
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical storm, the newly named Tropical Storm Karl, has formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico and is expected to stay there for the next several days. It will eventually move into Mexico as high pressure builds to the north of the storm and pushes it into eastern Mexico. This system has winds of 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. It is moving to the NW at 6 mph and expected to stall and then move toward the west after Thursday.
Mysuncoast.com
More rain develops today and stays for a First Alert Thursday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Isolated storms popped up again Tuesday, but did not move much. At SRQ, 1.28″ of rain fell with 0.44″ for south Sarasota. Now we’re tracking a cold front moving toward the Suncoast. Humidity stays high with dew points in the 70s, and as moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico we will see the next round of rain move in for the afternoon and evening. This rain will be more widespread across the Suncoast. As the cold front drops south Thursday, an isolated heavy downpour is possible, making Thursday a First Alert Weather Day. Severe storms do not look likely, but that is possible, too. By Friday the front is far to the south, bringing much drier air to us. Dew points drop to the lower 60s for an Autumn feel to our weekend weather.
Mysuncoast.com
A dry Tuesday, but more widespread rain Wednesday and Thursday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday thunderstorms were widely scattered, giving only 0.02 inches to SRQ, 0.06 inches in south Sarasota. But Lakewood Ranch came in with 1.15 inches on the east side, 2.44 inches on the west side. We get a break from rain Tuesday, with more of a summertime...
Mysuncoast.com
Rain chances increase as weak cold front moves in
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for some more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday especially during the morning as a weak cold front moves in. This front will bring some drier and slightly cooler air for Friday and stick around through the weekend. A newly formed tropical storm has formed...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County will not have to reduce fall, winter breaks due to Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County has announced that it will not have to reduce its fall or winter breaks to make up for school cancellations during Hurricane Ian. Thanks to the millage referendum approved by voters in 2018 and renewed in 2021, the added 30...
WATCH: Planes flipped, buildings damaged at Florida airport after Hurricane Ian
The mark of Hurricane Ian's devastation can still be clearly seen in Florida as communities continue to collect and clean up debris left behind by the storm.
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Put Triangle Ranch Underwater
When Elizabeth Moore bought Triangle Ranch back in 2016, she built it with a 100-year flood plan in mind. She had Josh Wynne Construction put the Cracker cottages on pillars in preparation for those once-a-century storms when the Myakka River overflows. But Hurricane Ian was extraordinary. The water got so high that it lapped up against the front door of the raised homes.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port ends its curfew effective immediately
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
Mysuncoast.com
Food distributions set this week in Manatee
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
Mysuncoast.com
SMH to reopen North Port ER Wednesday
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced plans to reopen emergency services at North Port/. The goal is to have the North Port Emergency Room back up and running Wednesday morning. SMH will reopen its North Port ER, as well as outpatient radiology, laboratory and rehab services on its North Port campus at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
travelawaits.com
10 Affordable Anna Maria Island Vacation Homes Near The Beach
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you’re ready to visit yet another gorgeous beach destination, you have got to check out Anna Maria Island — a gorgeous barrier island along the Gulf of Mexico to the west and Intracoastal Waterway to the east. And despite what many might think, a spot such as this can be your next vacation destination at a reasonable price! To that end, we’ve gathered 10 amazing Vrbo vacation rentals that all have an average price of $250 or less per night.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
informnny.com
Former New York couple describes horror and hope of Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WETM) – For Floridians, the last week of September 2022 saw unprecedented destruction at the hands of Hurricane Ian, but the effects touched close to home for people around the country. One couple that used to live in Elmira and now lives in North Port, Fla. described to 18 News the horrors of waiting out the hurricane for hours in their home.
wbaa.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
4M gallons of wastewater released into stream after backup generator failed during Hurricane Ian
Four million gallons of wastewater was released into a Manatee stream, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.
WINKNEWS.com
Sisters in Siesta Key looking for temporary housing after Ian
Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
Bay News 9
Voting registration trends as deadline approaches in Florida
FLORIDA — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote if you want to cast your ballot in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Historically, midterm elections have a lower voter turnout than the presidential, but it’s hard to say what voter engagement will be like in Florida given the pandemic and large number of people moving into the state.
