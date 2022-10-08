ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma Prep Football Poll

Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 10. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Def#Dix#Loup#Harvard#Marist#Wauneta Palisade#Scorestream Com
Radio Iowa

Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/10/22

4. Southeast Polk (6-1), LW #4 vs Ankeny Centennial. 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2), LW #5 @ Iowa City West. 1. Lewis Central (8-0), LW #1 @ Dallas Center-Grimes. 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0), LW #3 vs #10 Western Dubuque. 4. Carlisle (6-1), LW #4 vs Norwalk. 5. Iowa City Liberty...
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

Taking stock of the top-ranked teams in the Register's Week 8 high school football rankings

Welcome to the Week 8 high school football rankings. Let's take a quick spin through the No. 1-ranked teams. In Class 5A, Pleasant Valley improved to 7-0 after thumping Iowa City High, 51-21. They have outscored their seven opponents 286-69, and are very clearly Eastern Iowa's best chance to stop the Central Iowa state title streak in Iowa's largest class.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy