Anne Arundel County, MD

Shoptoberfest To Offer Shopping And Fall Fun

For the third year, Shoptoberfest will come to the Park Plaza shopping center in October, inviting area residents to enjoy entertainment, a costume contest for kids and dogs, and items from more than 60 exhibitors. This year’s event is set for October 22 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. “It is...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Severna Park Native Honored With Environmental Award

When Bryan Gomes accepted the 2022 Jan Hollmann Environmental Education Award on September 27 at the Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center in Millersville, it was a full-circle moment for the Severna Park native. Gomes recalled a visit to the same outdoor center on a field trip in elementary school. It...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Chamber Update

Please give a warm welcome to our newest members (find them in our directory at www.gspacc.com):. Advance Auto Parts (bronze member) This new franchise will open its doors on November 17 on the upper level of the Clement Hardware building in Severna Park. The company retails various brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. Advance Auto Parts serves both the professional installer and the do-it-yourself (DIY) customers.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Hundreds Support Stef Ripple “Do Your Best” 5K

More than 150 runners and many walkers supported ovarian cancer awareness during the sixth annual Stefanie Ashdown Memorial “Do Your Best” 5k on September 17 at Belvedere Elementary. The event raised more than $24,000, the event’s highest total to date. Thirty-year-old Arnold resident George Erazo finished first...
ARNOLD, MD
AAUW Announces Book Events To Benefit Anne Arundel County Women

The Anne Arundel County chapter of the American Association of University Women has announced the dates and locations of its upcoming book events, a donation and sale, that help fund college scholarships for women in the county. Scholarships from the proceeds of the book sales are awarded annually to Anne...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Oishi Offers Indulgence And Variety

Oishi Japanese Cuisine may be inconspicuously tucked away in a shopping center in Arnold, but inside the quaint restaurant, you’ll find a cornucopia of creative flavor combinations. My family and I arrived at Oishi around 5:00pm on a Saturday. The space has a sleek interior, leather booths and red...
ARNOLD, MD
Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Continues Season With “Les Sylphides And Other Works”

From October 7-9, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will begin its mainstage performance season with “Les Sylphides and Other Works” at Maryland Hall. This mixed-repertory production highlights the renowned one-act ballet “Les Sylphides” by Mikhail Fokine along with “Sapphire Romance” from founding artistic director Edward Stewart, “Flow and Ebb” by company soloist Cindy Case, and the world premiere of “Hijinks and Lullabies” by noted choreographer Keith Lee.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Freedom Choir Launches At SPCC

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, The Freedom Choir will launch a new fall session in two locations beginning the first week of October. The goal of this welcoming and unique community choir is to “liberate your voice.” No audition or prior experience are required. During...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Broadneck Senior Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist

Faith Karanja, a Broadneck High School senior, has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist. One of only five semifinalists from public schools in Anne Arundel County, Karanja was selected based on high performance on the 2021 Preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Finalists will be named in February.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Classic Theatre Welcomes Audiences To “Twelfth Night"

In a reimagined tribute to the golden age of Hollywood, Classic Theatre of Maryland will present “Twelfth Night” from October 7 through October 30. This romantic comedy from Shakespeare features separated twins, mistaken identities and, of course, love. Viola, separated from her twin Sebastian, dresses as a boy...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Students Voice Opinions On New School Start Times

In October 2021, the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County (AACPS) unanimously voted to enact new school start times county-wide, releasing the finalized schedule this past June. Now, students are adjusting to this modification in their schedule and face both its advantages and its drawbacks. “I didn’t really care...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Greens Hornets Hosts First 3v3 Tournament

More than 32 athletes ages 10 and 11 attended the inaugural Green Hornets 2030s three-on-three basketball tournament at the end of summer. “We have been trying to keep a basketball in the kids’ hands all year by having open runs every week this spring and summer, and this was a great end-to-the-summer event for the kids who have been putting in the hard work!” said Ben Butterwei. “Basketball gets overlooked in Severna Park by lacrosse, baseball and soccer, so we are trying to change that by giving the kids opportunities to play all year.”
SEVERNA PARK, MD
“Hamilton” Set For Run At Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre

The highly touted musical “Hamilton” is coming to Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre October 11-30. Since its debut in 2015, the musical about the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton has amassed an envious list of awards while creating a production that’s had a major impact on culture, politics and education.
BALTIMORE, MD
New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy

When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Baltimore Comic-Con Returns For 23rd Year

The Baltimore Comic-Con, which event organizers are dubbing as America’s greatest comic book convention, is slated to take place at the Baltimore Convention Center October 28-30. This year’s event marks the 23rd anniversary of the annual convention in Charm City. Around 200 of the biggest names in comics, including...
BALTIMORE, MD
Severna Park, Broadneck Battle To Scoreless Tie

In a potential playoff preview, the Severna Park and Broadneck girls soccer teams played a competitive game on September 29, tying 0-0 after double overtime. The lack of scoring was no indication of the talent on display. The Bruins — without a loss entering October — and the Falcons — with only one loss, to Chesapeake — showed grit throughout the game.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Bruins Trounce Mustangs

Broadneck’s football team beat Meade 38-6 on September 23. Camrin Catterton was 12-16 for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Eli Harris caught two touchdowns of 28 and 30 yards and Machi Evans caught a 4-yard touchdown pass. Ian Mauldin had 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns. The defense forced seven turnovers.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Broadneck Continues Dominance With Win Over Crofton

In a battle of unbeaten field hockey teams, Broadneck defeated Crofton 5-1 on September 28. Faith Everett led Broadneck with two goals, while Arden Hunteman and Jess Kopernick each had one goal and one assist. Lexi Dupcak also scored and Mady Quigley added an assist. Mia Moody made four saves in goal for Broadneck. Emily Najarian scored for Crofton.
CROFTON, MD

