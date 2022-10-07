More than 32 athletes ages 10 and 11 attended the inaugural Green Hornets 2030s three-on-three basketball tournament at the end of summer. “We have been trying to keep a basketball in the kids’ hands all year by having open runs every week this spring and summer, and this was a great end-to-the-summer event for the kids who have been putting in the hard work!” said Ben Butterwei. “Basketball gets overlooked in Severna Park by lacrosse, baseball and soccer, so we are trying to change that by giving the kids opportunities to play all year.”

