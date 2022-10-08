Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Japanese automaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. says it plans to sell its Russian operations to its local partner and end manufacturing there. The company said Tuesday that its executive committee approved the sale to Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute, or NAMI. The company said the sale includes Nissan’s factory and R&D facilities in St. Petersburg and its sales and marketing center in Moscow. Nissan suspended manufacturing in Russia in March after the invasion of Ukraine. The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years.
KEYT
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish oil pipeline operator says that a leak was detected in a pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany. The operator said Wednesday that it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline that originates in Russia on Tuesday evening about 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the central Polish city of Plock. It said the cause of the leak wasn’t known. The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines running along the Baltic seabed.
KEYT
UK citizen charged in NYC case against Russian oligarch
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say they are seeking the extradition of a man arrested in the United Kingdom on charges in New York City accusing him of helping a Russian oligarch violate U.S. sanctions. Officials say Graham Bonham-Carter, a United Kingdom citizen, was arrested Tuesday on charges related to his work for Russian oligarch Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska. Deripaska and three of his associates were criminally charged last month with violating U.S. sanctions. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Bonham-Carter provided property management and other services to Deripaska. He says he also obscured the origin of funding for upkeep and management of Deripaska’s lavish U.S. assets.
KEYT
Biden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. Biden suggested he would soon take action, as aides announced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
UK spy chief says rise of China world’s top security issue
LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency is accusing China of using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad. GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming says Beijing is trying to “rewrite the rules of international security” in new and alarming ways. In a rare public speech, Fleming accused Beijing of using technologies such as digital currencies and satellite systems to control China’s population and increase its influence around the world. Relations between Britain and China have grown increasingly frosty in recent years, with U.K. officials accusing Beijing of economic subterfuge and human rights abuses. British spies have given increasingly negative assessments of Beijing’s influence and intentions.
U.K.・
KEYT
Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be “a mistake” for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means burning more planet-heating coal. The German government is debating whether to end nuclear power as planned this year, despite the specter of a looming energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine. Thunberg inspired a youth climate movement with her solo protests outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. In an interview to be aired Wednesday by German public broadcaster ARD, she said it was “a very bad idea to focus on coal when this (nuclear power) is already in place.” Opposition parties and some in the governing coalition want to suspend Germany’s nuclear phaseout.
KEYT
White House says Biden will work with Congress to ‘re-evaluate’ relationship with Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden feels that the US’ relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be re-evaluated in the wake of the OPEC+ decision last week to decrease oil production, a National Security Council spokesman said . In an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “New Day,” National Security Council coordinator...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden: Putin `miscalculated’ in Ukraine; US has not
For the United States and global allies, backing Ukraine “for as long as it takes” continues to present tradeoffs. Vows to supply more weapons systems and air defenses come with practical considerations, assessments of risk and reevaluations of how Russia’s war with its neighbor might eventually end. NATO nations have committed to send Ukraine billions…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Iran’s crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country’s west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said. Riot police fired into residential...
KEYT
First on CNN: Biden admin working on plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants, sources say
The Biden administration is considering a new program to have Venezuelan migrants apply to arrive at US ports of entry, like an airport, instead of unlawfully crossing the southern border, if they have a pre-existing tie in the US, according to four sources familiar with discussions. The proposal comes amid...
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday amid calls for renewed protests weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the...
KEYT
What is China’s Communist Party Congress and why does it matter?
Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China’s most powerful leader in decades, when members of the country’s ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle that begins Sunday. In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for...
KEYT
German far-right politician ‘danced’ on Holocaust memorial
BERLIN (AP) — Israel’s ambassador in Berlin has slammed a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party for appearing to dance on the country’s Holocaust memorial. Ambassador Ron Prosor said Tuesday on Twitter that far-right politician Holger Winterstein had brought “shame upon himself and his party.” A picture posted on social media showed Winterstein posing with outstretched arms on one of the stone slabs that form the memorial in Berlin for the more than 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust. German media reported that the picture was taken after a protest organized Saturday by Alternative for Germany. The party, known by its German acronym AfD, said it would take action against Winterstein over his “extremely disrespectful behavior.”
KEYT
Final expected trial of Durham investigation returns spotlight to flawed Trump-Russia dossier
The final expected trial of special counsel John Durham’s inquiry begins Tuesday and will focus on the infamous “Steele dossier,” which roiled US politics after the 2016 election, fueled the FBI probe of potential Trump-Russia collusion and continues to be cited by former President Donald Trump as proof of a grand conspiracy to destroy his political career.
KEYT
New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change. The government said the farm levy would be a world first, and that farmers should be...
KEYT
Venezuela, SKorea, Afghanistan lose vote for UN rights body
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Venezuela, South Korea and Afghanistan have lost contested races for seats on the U.N.’s leading human rights body. The result of the secret-ballot vote Tuesday by the General Assembly was criticized for electing countries like Vietnam and Sudan, which have been accused of having abysmal human rights records. The 193-member assembly voted to fill 14 seats on the 47-member Human Rights Council. The most hotly watched race was in the Latin America and Caribbean regional group, where Chile, Costa Rica and Venezuela were vying for two seats. The result saw Chile get 144 votes, Costa Rica 134 and Venezuela 88.
KEYT
EXPLAINER: Haiti’s troubled history of foreign interventions
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti ‘s prime minister and 18 members of his cabinet have requested the immediate deployment of foreign troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. Fuel, water and other basic supplies have dwindled nearly a month after one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs blocked access to a fuel terminal holding millions of gallons of gasoline and diesel. In addition, demonstrators have blocked roads to protest a spike in fuel prices. The United Nations secretary-general has offered the Security Council various options, including the immediate deployment of a rapid action force.
KEYT
Germany struggles to find housing for more than 1M refugees
BERLIN (AP) — The German government has pledged to provide more support to cities and towns struggling to house the more than 1.1 million refugees and migrants who have arrived in the country this year mostly from war-torn Ukraine but also from other countries. After meeting with state and local officials on Tuesday, Interior Minister Nancy Faser said that while the government already allocated federal real estate for tens of thousands of refugees earlier this year, it would immediately provide additional properties for about 4,000 refugees to ease the current housing crisis. She also promised financial support but did not give any concrete figures.
KEYT
TikTok going big on US e-commerce? Job listings offer clues
NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok appears to be deepening its foray into e-commerce. It’s indicating in job listings that it has plans to operate its own U.S. warehouses, the kind of packing and shipping facilities more associated with Amazon or Walmart than the social media platform best known for addictive short videos. In the past two weeks, the company has posted several job listings on LinkedIn looking for candidates to help it develop and grow its “Fulfillment by TikTok Shop” to sellers using the app. According to the listings, TikTok plans to provide warehousing, delivery and item return options to sellers. A company spokesperson declined to comment on TikTok’s e-commerce plans in the U.S.
KEYT
Israeli soldier killed by Palestinian militant in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says a soldier has been killed in a drive-by shooting in the northern West Bank. The army said Tuesday its forces are searching for the attackers. It was the latest in a wave of deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence in the area. Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids across the West Bank since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring killed 19 people. Most of that activity has been focused in the northern West Bank. Over 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, while at least three Israeli soldiers have died.
Comments / 0