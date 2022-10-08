ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, DE

WMDT.com

Smyrna sweep Defending State Volleyball Champions

WILMINGTON, Del — Smyrna ends St. Mark’s 39-Match winning streak in a three-set sweep. St. Marks are the two-time defending state champions, undefeated in the last two years including being undefeated before losing to the Smyrna Eagles. Officially, the Eagles have cemented. themselves as a state championship contender...
SMYRNA, DE
WMDT.com

Indian River keeps winning streak alive against Central

DAGSBORO, Del.- Indian River defeated Sussex Central in a final score of 1-0 on Tuesday night. Both teams would take multiple shots on goal in the first half but they would go into halftime tied up at 0-0. IR would eventually find the net as Jordan Illian lined up a...
DAGSBORO, DE
High School Volleyball PRO

Seaford, October 11 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Sussex Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Seaford Senior High School on October 11, 2022, 12:45:00.
SEAFORD, DE
High School Football PRO

Middletown, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smyrna High School football team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on October 10, 2022, 13:00:00.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
oceancity.com

The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland

Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Hurlock Elementary Drive Thru Pantry a success

HURLOCK, Md. – 5th graders at Hurlock Elementary recently helped make their Drive Thru Pantry a success. Students helped volunteer to box and load the goodies during the event, and thanks to this, 41 families were able to get some healthy ingredients for their meals.
HURLOCK, MD
Delaware LIVE News

SoDel will keep Bethany’s Cottage Cafe true to roots

College pals Tom Neville and Brent Poffenberger were newly graduated when they decided to start a small restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland. The Cottage Café Restaurant & Pub was so successful that the partners opened a second — and larger — location in South Bethany Beach. When the Ocean City lease expired, the men concentrated their efforts on the 240-seat Delaware ... Read More
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Dover Begins Annual Silver Lake Draw Down

DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning. Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet. Dover Director of...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year

MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

SPD wins Wor-Wic 5k award

SALISBURY, Md. – Wor-Wic Community College recently held its annual Wor-Wic 5k and Law Enforcement Cup Challenge. The award for fastest collective run times was taken by two of Salisbury’s finest. Recruit Mitzel and Recruit Torrence of SaPD were able to bring the trophy home. We want to...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach Fire Company members honored

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company celebrated two of its members at their company meeting last week. Life members Lee McDaniel and Bill Delle Donne were presented with certificates from the Delaware Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, honoring 50 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Delaware.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Serious crash closes part of Route 13 in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on Sussex Highway (Route 13) in Laurel, Delaware. As a result, all lanes of northbound Sussex Highway, in the area of Shady Acres Lane, will be closed for an extended period of time, according to police.
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

Car fire at Midway

A car caught on fire Oct. 7 at Midway, and was put out by Lewes Fire Department firefighters. More information will be provided when available.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Somerset Neighbors On Edge After String of Arsons

CRISFIELD, Md.- After another arson in Somerset County Sunday morning, neighbors say they are fearful of another fire. “I was in bed and got a phone call at 1:30 and uh I thought, I’m scared to death, who's hurt? And my neighbor said there is a fire!,” said one neighbor. “It does make me a little bit concerned, the break in the fires… there are some crazy people.”
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Md. Coastal Bays Program thanks Berlin man

MARYLAND – The Maryland Coastal Bays Program is giving a shoutout to Calvin Briers from Berlin. He goes above and beyond to help clean up the area by picking up trash. The program thanks Calvin and asks that the community disposes of their trash properly. We want to hear...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

MPO Tucker retires from Salisbury PD

SALISBURY, Md. – Master Police Officer Barry Tucker is retiring after 22 years of serving the community. Congrats to MPO Tucker and thank you for dedicating your time to help better the City of Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

SeaGull Century sees 4,000 cyclists raise money for scholarships

SALISBURY, Md- This year’s SeaGull Century event featured over 4 thousand participants, which is 1 thousand more than last year’s event capped due to concerns over covid19. Salisbury University says that number is still far fewer than their peak attendance in 2019 of over 83 hundred riders. The...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Art League sets Longwood Gardens bus trip Dec. 8

The Rehoboth Art League is organizing a bus trip to experience A Longwood Christmas Thursday, Dec. 8, at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. Taking in the botanical beauty, participants can celebrate the holiday season and stroll Longwood’s indoor conservatory and outdoor gardens, with more than 400 acres to explore. Lights and decorated trees abound for self-guided tours of the property.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
WMDT.com

Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

