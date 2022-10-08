Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Smyrna sweep Defending State Volleyball Champions
WILMINGTON, Del — Smyrna ends St. Mark’s 39-Match winning streak in a three-set sweep. St. Marks are the two-time defending state champions, undefeated in the last two years including being undefeated before losing to the Smyrna Eagles. Officially, the Eagles have cemented. themselves as a state championship contender...
WMDT.com
Indian River keeps winning streak alive against Central
DAGSBORO, Del.- Indian River defeated Sussex Central in a final score of 1-0 on Tuesday night. Both teams would take multiple shots on goal in the first half but they would go into halftime tied up at 0-0. IR would eventually find the net as Jordan Illian lined up a...
Seaford, October 11 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Middletown, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
WMDT.com
Hurlock Elementary Drive Thru Pantry a success
HURLOCK, Md. – 5th graders at Hurlock Elementary recently helped make their Drive Thru Pantry a success. Students helped volunteer to box and load the goodies during the event, and thanks to this, 41 families were able to get some healthy ingredients for their meals.
SoDel will keep Bethany’s Cottage Cafe true to roots
College pals Tom Neville and Brent Poffenberger were newly graduated when they decided to start a small restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland. The Cottage Café Restaurant & Pub was so successful that the partners opened a second — and larger — location in South Bethany Beach. When the Ocean City lease expired, the men concentrated their efforts on the 240-seat Delaware ... Read More
WBOC
Dover Begins Annual Silver Lake Draw Down
DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning. Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet. Dover Director of...
WMDT.com
Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
WMDT.com
SPD wins Wor-Wic 5k award
SALISBURY, Md. – Wor-Wic Community College recently held its annual Wor-Wic 5k and Law Enforcement Cup Challenge. The award for fastest collective run times was taken by two of Salisbury’s finest. Recruit Mitzel and Recruit Torrence of SaPD were able to bring the trophy home. We want to...
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach Fire Company members honored
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company celebrated two of its members at their company meeting last week. Life members Lee McDaniel and Bill Delle Donne were presented with certificates from the Delaware Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, honoring 50 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Serious crash closes part of Route 13 in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on Sussex Highway (Route 13) in Laurel, Delaware. As a result, all lanes of northbound Sussex Highway, in the area of Shady Acres Lane, will be closed for an extended period of time, according to police.
Cape Gazette
Car fire at Midway
A car caught on fire Oct. 7 at Midway, and was put out by Lewes Fire Department firefighters. More information will be provided when available.
WBOC
Somerset Neighbors On Edge After String of Arsons
CRISFIELD, Md.- After another arson in Somerset County Sunday morning, neighbors say they are fearful of another fire. “I was in bed and got a phone call at 1:30 and uh I thought, I’m scared to death, who's hurt? And my neighbor said there is a fire!,” said one neighbor. “It does make me a little bit concerned, the break in the fires… there are some crazy people.”
WMDT.com
Md. Coastal Bays Program thanks Berlin man
MARYLAND – The Maryland Coastal Bays Program is giving a shoutout to Calvin Briers from Berlin. He goes above and beyond to help clean up the area by picking up trash. The program thanks Calvin and asks that the community disposes of their trash properly. We want to hear...
WMDT.com
MPO Tucker retires from Salisbury PD
SALISBURY, Md. – Master Police Officer Barry Tucker is retiring after 22 years of serving the community. Congrats to MPO Tucker and thank you for dedicating your time to help better the City of Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
SeaGull Century sees 4,000 cyclists raise money for scholarships
SALISBURY, Md- This year’s SeaGull Century event featured over 4 thousand participants, which is 1 thousand more than last year’s event capped due to concerns over covid19. Salisbury University says that number is still far fewer than their peak attendance in 2019 of over 83 hundred riders. The...
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Art League sets Longwood Gardens bus trip Dec. 8
The Rehoboth Art League is organizing a bus trip to experience A Longwood Christmas Thursday, Dec. 8, at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. Taking in the botanical beauty, participants can celebrate the holiday season and stroll Longwood’s indoor conservatory and outdoor gardens, with more than 400 acres to explore. Lights and decorated trees abound for self-guided tours of the property.
WMDT.com
Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
