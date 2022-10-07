Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
10 places to pick some pumpkins and get lost in a corn maze near Baltimore
(WBFF) — Searching to do some of your favorite fall activities throughout the month of October?. Here is a list of 10 places near Baltimore where you can pick a pumpkin, skip through a corn maze, go on a hayride, eat a warm donut and much more!. Address: 391...
whatsupmag.com
Available Private Cottage on the Severn River
Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
macaronikid.com
Visit Sharp's at Waterford Farm For All of Your Fall Family Fun
Come visit Sharp's at Waterford Farm this Fall for some great outdoor family fun. Did you know Sharp's at Waterford Farm is a real 530 acre working farm located in Western Howard County? Some quick things to know about Sharp's at Waterford Farm are:. NO admission fees. NO parking fees.
severnaparkvoice.com
Bonnie Sysko Serves Smiles With A Side Of Rhythm
When Bonnie Sysko sits behind her drum kit, the smiles from the audience begin before a single beat has been played. The crowd isn’t a typical one, though. For 20 years, Sysko has been spreading the joy of music with sing-alongs at assisted living and nursing residences in the region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Haunted Attractions in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you love the thrill of the scare, then Maryland is an excellent place for a haunted attraction. The state has several haunted houses and attractions that offer different types of scares. Among them are 301 Devil's Playground in Galena, The Nevermore Haunt in Baltimore, Black Box Haunt in Hagerstown, and Laurel's House of Horror in Laurel.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Satiate your soul at Souvlaki
I can’t think of too many things in life that are better than Mediterranean food. We’re often spoiled by the consistent presence of the B’more Greek food truck on 34th Street and North Charles Street, but there are a multitude of other incredible Mediterranean restaurants around the city.
severnaparkvoice.com
The Freedom Choir Launches At SPCC
After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, The Freedom Choir will launch a new fall session in two locations beginning the first week of October. The goal of this welcoming and unique community choir is to “liberate your voice.” No audition or prior experience are required. During...
severnaparkvoice.com
Pollination Station – All Aboard!
Passersby on the B&A Millennium Legacy Trail recently were delighted to encounter a group of hardworking gardeners at the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks ranger station garden plots. It was time for change, and the Chartwell Garden Club (CGC) was up for the job!. The CGC was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
severnaparkvoice.com
Oishi Offers Indulgence And Variety
Oishi Japanese Cuisine may be inconspicuously tucked away in a shopping center in Arnold, but inside the quaint restaurant, you’ll find a cornucopia of creative flavor combinations. My family and I arrived at Oishi around 5:00pm on a Saturday. The space has a sleek interior, leather booths and red...
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Native Honored With Environmental Award
When Bryan Gomes accepted the 2022 Jan Hollmann Environmental Education Award on September 27 at the Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center in Millersville, it was a full-circle moment for the Severna Park native. Gomes recalled a visit to the same outdoor center on a field trip in elementary school. It...
severnaparkvoice.com
Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Continues Season With “Les Sylphides And Other Works”
From October 7-9, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will begin its mainstage performance season with “Les Sylphides and Other Works” at Maryland Hall. This mixed-repertory production highlights the renowned one-act ballet “Les Sylphides” by Mikhail Fokine along with “Sapphire Romance” from founding artistic director Edward Stewart, “Flow and Ebb” by company soloist Cindy Case, and the world premiere of “Hijinks and Lullabies” by noted choreographer Keith Lee.
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
severnaparkvoice.com
Chamber Update
Please give a warm welcome to our newest members (find them in our directory at www.gspacc.com):. Advance Auto Parts (bronze member) This new franchise will open its doors on November 17 on the upper level of the Clement Hardware building in Severna Park. The company retails various brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. Advance Auto Parts serves both the professional installer and the do-it-yourself (DIY) customers.
severnaparkvoice.com
AAUW Announces Book Events To Benefit Anne Arundel County Women
The Anne Arundel County chapter of the American Association of University Women has announced the dates and locations of its upcoming book events, a donation and sale, that help fund college scholarships for women in the county. Scholarships from the proceeds of the book sales are awarded annually to Anne...
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ Next Generation Restaurant to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway First 100 Guests on Saturday, October 8
Dunkin Donuts at 15509 New Hampshire Ave. in Cloverly, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8, beginning at 10am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:. “Dunkin’ today announced it...
themunchonline.com
14 N. Bentalou Street
3 Bedroom Rowhome - Beautiful row home, new grey vinyl flooring, updated bathroom, fenced backyard. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more. Posted in Apartments & Houses 09/24/2022. BR 1. BA 1.
severnaparkvoice.com
Classic Theatre Welcomes Audiences To “Twelfth Night"
In a reimagined tribute to the golden age of Hollywood, Classic Theatre of Maryland will present “Twelfth Night” from October 7 through October 30. This romantic comedy from Shakespeare features separated twins, mistaken identities and, of course, love. Viola, separated from her twin Sebastian, dresses as a boy...
wnav.com
It's Columbus Day! Here's What's Open and What's Not
State Government offices and Courts are Closed in Anne Arundel and Queen Anne's County. School is open in both counties. Annapolis and Anne Arundel County offices are open. Queen Anne's County offices are closed on Columbus Day. Anne Arundel County Libraries are open Monday and closed for staff meetings on...
Wbaltv.com
New marching band 'instrumental' at Catholic High School
For the first time in its more than 80-year history, the Catholic High School of Baltimore has a marching band. On Thursday the band played in front of the student body for the first time. It might seem easy to hit all the right notes if you’ve been playing together...
southbmore.com
Jamaican Restaurant ‘Jerk at Nite’ Coming to Pigtown
Jamaican restaurant Jerk at Nite is moving its Baltimore location from Rosemont, which is now closed, to 1415 Washington Blvd. in Pigtown. 1415 Washington Blvd., which is directly across the street from Carroll Park, was the former home of Pigtown Ale House. Jerk at Nite was started by Deville Myrie...
Comments / 0