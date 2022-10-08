ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallassee, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pmg-va.com

Grayson County 6-0 after swamping Auburn 52-7

INDEPENDENCE — Grayson County scored four touchdowns in the game’s first six minutes and coasted to a 52-7 victory over Auburn in the Blue Devils’ Mountain Empire District opener last Friday night. The two teams came into the game on opposite sides of the coin, the Blue...
AUBURN, AL
mageenews.com

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers Extends Winning Streak

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Golden Tigers pulled out a 31-14 win at Legion Field over the Morehouse Maroon Tigers. Magee’s own Jaden Franks #68 is the center for Tuskegee. Jaden is a graduate of Magee High School.
TUSKEGEE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

5 unique music festivals near Opelika you can’t miss

Looking for live music? These five festivals near Opelika are well worth the road trip! Read below for all the details on these upcoming live music events. Set in a wooded area in the small town of Waverly, the Standard Deluxe print shop and music venue is hosting its tenth annual “Fall Boogie” this Saturday, October 15.
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallassee, AL
Valley, AL
Education
City
Sylacauga, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Tallassee, AL
Sports
Valley, AL
Sports
City
Valley, AL
Tallassee, AL
Education
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Miller Rd. in Columbus closed after traffic lights fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Miller Road, between Moon Rd. and the Warm Springs Connector, is currently closed. According to crews with News Leader 9, the traffic lights fell on Miller Road, and teams are working on getting them back up and working. There is no word on how long that...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALA-TV FOX10

Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – Three members of the same family were killed in a fiery crash Friday night. According to police, Byron and Katrina Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game with their 10-year-old daughter, Kamryn, when a car crossed into their lane, causing a head-on collision.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tallassee Tigers
wrbl.com

Sunny and pleasant before rain returns midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Start of the week remains unchanged as high pressure builds in from the north. Temperatures slowly uptick into the mid to low 80s ahead of another frontal system which looks to bring some measurable rainfall to the region finally. A few showers and storms will...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WSFA

I-85 NB near Perry Hill clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound experienced delays after a crash near Perry Hill Road Tuesday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Perry Hill exit, exit 4. It blocked the right lane and right shoulder. Additional details about...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?

With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
WTVM

Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. Around 9 a.m. on October 11, Opelika police responded to a domestic violence call on Opelika Road. However, before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect left. Police were able to track him to his home, where the hostage incident occurred.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
TUSKEGEE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy