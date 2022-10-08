Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new location in Alabama
"She's Crying So Hard," Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old Daughter
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker Disappeared
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her Kids
pmg-va.com
Grayson County 6-0 after swamping Auburn 52-7
INDEPENDENCE — Grayson County scored four touchdowns in the game’s first six minutes and coasted to a 52-7 victory over Auburn in the Blue Devils’ Mountain Empire District opener last Friday night. The two teams came into the game on opposite sides of the coin, the Blue...
mageenews.com
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers Extends Winning Streak
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Golden Tigers pulled out a 31-14 win at Legion Field over the Morehouse Maroon Tigers. Magee’s own Jaden Franks #68 is the center for Tuskegee. Jaden is a graduate of Magee High School.
fox5atlanta.com
More people charged in Hoganville youth football game fight
It's video that shocked many parents. A wild brawl at a Hogansville youth football game last week. FOX 5 has learned six more people have been charged in the fight and according to police, all six are women.
thebamabuzz.com
5 unique music festivals near Opelika you can’t miss
Looking for live music? These five festivals near Opelika are well worth the road trip! Read below for all the details on these upcoming live music events. Set in a wooded area in the small town of Waverly, the Standard Deluxe print shop and music venue is hosting its tenth annual “Fall Boogie” this Saturday, October 15.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
Does Matt Rhule make sense for the Auburn Tigers?
Rhule could be a potential candidate for the Tigers.
WTVM
Miller Rd. in Columbus closed after traffic lights fall
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Miller Road, between Moon Rd. and the Warm Springs Connector, is currently closed. According to crews with News Leader 9, the traffic lights fell on Miller Road, and teams are working on getting them back up and working. There is no word on how long that...
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – Three members of the same family were killed in a fiery crash Friday night. According to police, Byron and Katrina Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game with their 10-year-old daughter, Kamryn, when a car crossed into their lane, causing a head-on collision.
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
wrbl.com
Sunny and pleasant before rain returns midweek
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Start of the week remains unchanged as high pressure builds in from the north. Temperatures slowly uptick into the mid to low 80s ahead of another frontal system which looks to bring some measurable rainfall to the region finally. A few showers and storms will...
WSFA
Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island
ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
Police: Person barricaded inside Auburn home has hostages, SWAT on scene
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff with hostages related to a domestic dispute is underway Tuesday, October 11th, with a subject barricaded inside a home in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, […]
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
WSFA
I-85 NB near Perry Hill clear after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound experienced delays after a crash near Perry Hill Road Tuesday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Perry Hill exit, exit 4. It blocked the right lane and right shoulder. Additional details about...
Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
Auburn Plainsman
What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?
With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
WTVM
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. Around 9 a.m. on October 11, Opelika police responded to a domestic violence call on Opelika Road. However, before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect left. Police were able to track him to his home, where the hostage incident occurred.
WSFA
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
Macon County Deputy hospitalized after patrol vehicle hit on Interstate 85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County Deputy is recovering from injuries she sustained this weekend when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind as she was parked on Interstate 85 working another crash scene. The driver who hit her patrol vehicle is the Probate Judge in Chambers County, who says he’s extremely grateful the […]
