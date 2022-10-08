Read full article on original website
Chambersburg roundup: Volleyball team downs Colts
Chambersburg 3, Cedar Cliff 1: A night after a heartbreaking defeat, the Trojans rallied to hand the Colts a Mid Penn Commonwealth defeat on Tuesday night at CASHS Field House, reversing an earlier loss to Cedar Cliff. Chambersburg (6-10, 2-7 MPC) took the first game 25-23, fell 18-25, then snapped...
G-A roundup: Soccer teams edge Gettysburg by 1 goal each
Greencastle-Antrim 1, Gettysburg 0, OT: The home team Warriors came close to giving the Blue Devils their only blemish of the season Monday night, but a goal in the first overtime period gave G-A a Mid Penn Colonial victory. “It was a tough game,” Greencastle coach Chris Noblit said. “We...
G-A roundup: Blue Devils edge JB in 5th game in volleyball
Greencastle-Antrim 3, James Buchanan 2: A back-and-forth rivalry Mid Penn Colonial match between two highly-ranked teams was captured in the fifth game by the unbeaten Blue Devils over the Rockets on Tuesday night at G-A. Greencastle jumped out to a 2-0 lead with wins of 25-18 and 25-19, but JB...
Altoona, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
For Penn State, a Sign Arrives From 1994
Penn State last beat a top-5 team on the road in 1994. It was Michigan.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Middletown QB Bamm Appleby talks transition to Steel-High, new team role
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas spoke with former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby about his transition to Steel-High— following the cancellation of Middletown’s football season due to incidents of hazing— and how things are going for him at his new school.
Making Sure Chambersburg Saddle Club Keeps Going Strong
Nikki Kunkle didn’t know what awaited her when she showed up to that first meeting. She wanted to learn more. She had no intention of being in charge. As the time passed, Kunkle sensed the Chambersburg Saddle Club was in danger of disappearing. That, to her, was an unbearable thought.
Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Michigan vs Penn State: Who is favored to win?Way-Too-Early Prediction. This coming Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. As we speak (the new rankings have not been released yet), Michigan is No. 4 and Penn State...
Old Centre Crest Building Proposals
Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
Hometown Hero: Harrisburg High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 10’s hometown heroes filled up their plates and then went back for more at Harrisburg High School’s annual pancake breakfast. The Rotary Club sponsored the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the high school’s homecoming weekend.
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
Fatal Cambria County Fall
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
Why doesn’t James Franklin show up on Penn State’s list of highest-paid employees?
Penn State’s head football coach makes a guaranteed $7 million a year, but he doesn’t appear on the university’s required list of top 25 highest-salaried employees.
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
Pa. man arrested following shooting
Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
Altoona road reopened after railcar fire
UPDATE: Chestnut Avenue has been reopened after a railcar fire was reported in the building at Union Tank Car Company. Crews were able to act fast and get to the scene within three minutes. A railcar that was being dismantled had caught fire and they reported heavy smoke was showing. They were able to get […]
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
MD crash: Hagerstown man critical following crash
A Hagerstown man is in critical condition at Meritus Medical Center as the result of an early morning shooting on South Potomac Street Tuesday.. Hagerstown police received a report about the shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Responding officers found Dayvon Smith, 35, of Hagerstown, outside in a driveway at the address, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Tour the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville on its last open day to the public
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Before the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Jefferson County closes for the year, the public will have one more opportunity to see and learn about the history of the vehicles. In partnership with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, the museum, located at 67 South White Street in Brookville, will be open […]
