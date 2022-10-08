Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Teenage Girl Found Fatally Shot In An Apartment Lobby In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this yearPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.Multi Media Solutions TodayPaterson, NJ
MLB
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
MLB
Padres silence Mets, move on to Division Series
NEW YORK -- They came to party on Sunday night in Queens, orange towels waving, in full voice for a decisive National League Wild Card Series Game 3. Austin Nola silenced them first. Then Trent Grisham did it (again). Joe Musgrove -- with a brief detour as he was inspected for sticky stuff -- did it all night.
MLB
Padres make 1 change for NL Division Series roster
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres unveiled their National League Division Series roster on Tuesday morning, making only one change from the group that won the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Game 1 starter Mike Clevinger was added to that roster, with utility man Brandon Dixon giving way on...
MLB
Gilbert draws dream matchup in G1 clash vs. Verlander
HOUSTON -- Days after Logan Gilbert was drafted by the Mariners in 2018, taken with their first-round pick, the cerebrally competitive, yet sheepishly unassuming, pitcher took in his first game at T-Mobile Park just behind the home dugout. The Mariners were a half-game ahead of the Astros for first place...
MLB
Grisham looking to 'repeat' postseason success
LOS ANGELES -- Padres manager Bob Melvin stuck with Trent Grisham through his prolonged cold stretches at the plate this season, consistently expressing faith that his Gold Glove center fielder would find a way out of his year-long slump. Now that Grisham is red-hot? Melvin won’t have to think twice...
MLB
Guards-Yanks an intriguing battle of contrasts
There are no uninteresting Division Series this week in baseball, not a single one, just look at the board. But there is no more interesting one about to begin this week than Yankees vs. Guardians, as Terry Francona’s kids come into Yankee Stadium like they’re trying to take over the principal’s office.
MLB
King of clutch: Altuve looking to add to postseason legend
HOUSTON -- Welcome to October, which around these parts is as much about Jose Altuve as it is about jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating. Simply put, this is the time of year when the Astros second baseman forges his status as one of baseball’s most clutch postseason performers in history. Not...
MLB
Padres fight back but can't solve Dodgers in Game 1
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres and Dodgers played six series during the regular season, and the Dodgers won all six of them. Some were lopsided. Some, like Tuesday night, saw the Padres briefly threaten to overturn that balance. But try as they may, this rivalry was a lopsided one. •...
MLB
LIVE on TBS: Mariners-Astros Game 1 FAQ, lineups
The Astros, a playoff-tested team that has ruled the American League for the past five seasons, will face the up-and-coming Mariners, who are in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, in what figures to be a tantalizing best-of-five AL Division Series. Justin Verlander, the favorite for the...
MLB
Mets frustrated by finish to 101-win campaign
NEW YORK -- For so many, for so long, the 2022 Mets season felt different. The changes were obvious and widespread, beginning in the ownership box and trickling down to every corner of the organization. In signing Max Scherzer, the Mets purchased a prepackaged winning culture. In hiring Buck Showalter, they brought on a steady hand. In the standings, the Mets became the envy of the National League East, holding a hammerlock on first place for much of the summer and setting a pace to win 101 games, the second-highest total in franchise history.
MLB
deGrom, Mets start uncertain offseason: 'Future is a mystery'
NEW YORK -- Shortly after the Mets were eliminated from the NL Wild Card Series on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the Padres in Game 3, multiple teammates approached Jacob deGrom’s locker with baseballs and other gear for him to sign. Around the room, other players packed boxes and prepared to go their separate ways -- to Florida, to California, to Puerto Rico, to the Dominican Republic and beyond.
MLB
Verlander on postseason: 'It's a different game'
HOUSTON -- Believe it or not, it’s been nearly three years since Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched in a postseason. That was in the 2019 World Series, when A.J. Hinch was still the manager, Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa were still his teammates, Verlander hadn’t yet undergone Tommy John surgery and the pandemic didn’t exist.
MLB
Civale on Guardians' ALDS roster; Sandlin shut down
NEW YORK -- The Guardians knew they’d need to get starter Aaron Civale on their roster for the AL Division Series against the Yankees, but when righty reliever Nick Sandlin’s MRI revealed a season-ending upper teres major strain, the club had to make another move. Guardians manager Terry...
MLB
Who's closing? Dodgers' questions ahead of NLDS
LOS ANGELES -- For a team that won 111 games, the Dodgers seemingly have just as many questions about their ability to win a World Series heading into the 2022 postseason. But do the Dodgers, who won the second-most games in the 146-year history of the National League, really have that much to worry about this October? We’ll find out soon enough with the Dodgers set to begin postseason play on Tuesday against the rival Padres in the NL Division Series with Game 1 set for 6:37 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
'He's our guy': Braves confident with Fried on mound in Game 1
ATLANTA -- As Max Fried prepares to take the Braves into another postseason, his teammates are still impressed with the incredible willpower he showed after his right ankle was nearly fractured during Game 6 of last year’s World Series. "Sometimes it takes will," third-base coach Ron Washington said. "Sometimes...
MLB
With WC heartbreak in rearview, where do Blue Jays go from here?
TORONTO -- There’s no softening what happened Saturday in Toronto. The Blue Jays’ 10-9 loss to the Mariners, which ended their season, is the type of loss that doesn’t fade with time. Up 8-1 in the fifth inning before one of the biggest collapses in postseason history, there’s a long list of questions facing this team once you can get past No. 1: What just happened?
MLB
Strongest arms to watch in the postseason
The Division Series are sure to feature big home runs from superstar sluggers, big strikeouts from aces, big catches from Gold Glovers and big stolen bases from elite speedsters. But some players can also change a game with their arm, and with Statcast, we can see how like never before.
MLB
Blakely, healthy, among Angels prospects in the AFL
Werner Blakely’s first season of affiliate ball in the Angels’ system was interrupted twice by injury and saw the 20-year-old shift over to third base, a relatively new position. Despite the stumbling blocks, Blakely, who played just 55 games for Single-A Inland Empire, earned a call to join...
MLB
What's next? Here are the Division Series matchups
After a thrilling Wild Card Series weekend, the Division Series field is set. All but one of the four matchups will be between division rivals, with the Guardians and Yankees being the outlier. Here are the matchups for the 2022 Division Series, which begin on Tuesday. Phillies vs. Braves. Game...
MLB
Injured Robertson (calf) not on Phillies' NLDS roster
ATLANTA -- David Robertson leapt in the air Saturday as he celebrated Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in St. Louis. It cost him a spot on the NL Division Series roster. Robertson strained his right calf as he jumped in...
