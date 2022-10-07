Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Student school board member seeks legal recognition
ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
WTOP
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Native Honored With Environmental Award
When Bryan Gomes accepted the 2022 Jan Hollmann Environmental Education Award on September 27 at the Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center in Millersville, it was a full-circle moment for the Severna Park native. Gomes recalled a visit to the same outdoor center on a field trip in elementary school. It...
severnaparkvoice.com
Broadneck Senior Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist
Faith Karanja, a Broadneck High School senior, has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist. One of only five semifinalists from public schools in Anne Arundel County, Karanja was selected based on high performance on the 2021 Preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Finalists will be named in February.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park All-Female Scouts BSA Troop Holds First-Ever Court Of Honor
The all-female Scouts BSA Troop 1983 celebrated its first six months of activities on September 21 by holding its first-ever Court of Honor, which recognized the individual achievements and advancement of the 21 scouts in the troop. The ceremony took place at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, the troop’s sponsor organization.
severnaparkvoice.com
Bands Showcase Their Skills At Marching In The Park
More than 20 bands took the field at Severna Park High School on September 24 for Marching in the Park. Severna Park performed the national anthem with the assistance of approximately 70 "Future Falcons," a term for band and orchestra students from Severna Park feeder schools — both elementary and middle schools — as well as a few alumni. The Falcons then performed their “Intergalactic” show near the end of the event.
Bay Net
MedStar Health Welcomes New Hematologist And Oncologist, Ankit Madan, To MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
CLINTON, Md. – MedStar Health is pleased to welcome board-certified and fellowship-trained hematologist and oncologist, Ankit Madan, MD, to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. Dr. Madan attended medical school at Gajra Raja Medical College in India prior to completing an internal medicine residency and a hematology and oncology fellowship...
severnaparkvoice.com
Bonnie Sysko Serves Smiles With A Side Of Rhythm
When Bonnie Sysko sits behind her drum kit, the smiles from the audience begin before a single beat has been played. The crowd isn’t a typical one, though. For 20 years, Sysko has been spreading the joy of music with sing-alongs at assisted living and nursing residences in the region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
severnaparkvoice.com
New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy
When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
whatsupmag.com
Available Private Cottage on the Severn River
Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
recordpatriot.com
Ignoring rules, teachers sneak tough math courses into their school
Bill Horkan has been a math teacher in Fairfax County, Va., for 24 years. His work has been mostly in the International Baccalaureate program, a challenging introduction to college level work. IB is taught worldwide but rarely with as large a portion of disadvantaged students as Horkan's Justice High School classes do.
Quad
We Will Not Go Back
On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
severnaparkvoice.com
Shoptoberfest To Offer Shopping And Fall Fun
For the third year, Shoptoberfest will come to the Park Plaza shopping center in October, inviting area residents to enjoy entertainment, a costume contest for kids and dogs, and items from more than 60 exhibitors. This year’s event is set for October 22 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. “It is...
Bay Net
Calvert County Pharmacy Named Best Pharmacy For Education In The U.S.
DUNKIRK, Md. – The pharmacy team at Safeway #1129 in Dunkirk, Maryland, believes that behind every prescription is a person with a story. And taking an active interest in that person and their story is what keeps customers coming back time and time again. Mary Reneé O’Brien, R.Ph., the...
severnaparkvoice.com
Chamber Update
Please give a warm welcome to our newest members (find them in our directory at www.gspacc.com):. Advance Auto Parts (bronze member) This new franchise will open its doors on November 17 on the upper level of the Clement Hardware building in Severna Park. The company retails various brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. Advance Auto Parts serves both the professional installer and the do-it-yourself (DIY) customers.
severnaparkvoice.com
Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Continues Season With “Les Sylphides And Other Works”
From October 7-9, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will begin its mainstage performance season with “Les Sylphides and Other Works” at Maryland Hall. This mixed-repertory production highlights the renowned one-act ballet “Les Sylphides” by Mikhail Fokine along with “Sapphire Romance” from founding artistic director Edward Stewart, “Flow and Ebb” by company soloist Cindy Case, and the world premiere of “Hijinks and Lullabies” by noted choreographer Keith Lee.
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
Georgetown Voice
Georgetown reinforces the gender binary, and so does its housing system
Content warning: Discussion of transphobia. Every Hoya deserves to feel at home on the Hilltop. But for many nonbinary and transgender students at Georgetown, gender-affirming living spaces can be hard to access. As it currently stands, Georgetown’s housing system is archaic, inaccessible, and puts transgender and nonbinary students at risk of physical and emotional harm. If Georgetown wants to be inclusive of all students, the university must adopt gender-inclusive housing policies, allowing students to live with others regardless of sex or gender identity.
wnav.com
It's Columbus Day! Here's What's Open and What's Not
State Government offices and Courts are Closed in Anne Arundel and Queen Anne's County. School is open in both counties. Annapolis and Anne Arundel County offices are open. Queen Anne's County offices are closed on Columbus Day. Anne Arundel County Libraries are open Monday and closed for staff meetings on...
severnaparkvoice.com
Students Voice Opinions On New School Start Times
In October 2021, the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County (AACPS) unanimously voted to enact new school start times county-wide, releasing the finalized schedule this past June. Now, students are adjusting to this modification in their schedule and face both its advantages and its drawbacks. “I didn’t really care...
Comments / 0