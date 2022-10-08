Read full article on original website
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee handles business against Valley on homecoming
Homecoming brings distractions. There are floats to build. Pep rallies to attend. Dances to worry about. Yards to roll. But despite all the distractions and little sleep, coach Mike Battles and his Tallassee Tigers rolled to a 25-7 victory over Valley. “They spent a lot of time with me this...
Wetumpka, October 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Carver-Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Wetumpka High School on October 08, 2022, 17:00:00.
Deion Sanders Pushed Away By Opposing Coach During Handshake
The Tigers’ coach was surprised by the response from Alabama State’s coach following JSU’s win on Saturday.
tallasseetribune.com
Marbury comes out top dog in annual Bulldog Brawl
It took over a quarter for Marbury to establish itself as the top Bulldog in Friday night’s rivalry matchup against Holtville, but once Marbury got on the board there was little doubt as they went on to a 35-12 win at home. “We didn’t play real good at all,”...
WSFA
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game
Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
dawgnation.com
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin: ‘physicality of Georgia showed up’ in Bulldogs’ 42-10 win
ATHENS — Bryan Harsin knew what his Auburn Tigers were up against on Saturday between the hedges. “We knew there would be ebbs and flows in this game and momentum changes,” Harsin said Saturday night in the bowels of Sanford Stadium, his weary football team loading up for the 3-hour bus ride home from Georgia.
Alabama State head coach blasts Deion Sanders following game
The post-game handshake turned into a heated exchange.
Johnny Manziel Blasts Aggies for Final Play Call vs. Alabama
The Heisman winner was not happy with the conclusion of Texas A&M’s game against the No. 1 Crimson Tide.
Twitter reacts to Auburn's blowout loss to Georgia
Twitter was not pleased with the performance, to say the least.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves
ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's Mayor Gary Fuller's long and winding road to become a Southern Union graduate
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, a Southern Union alumnus, said the college has made and continues to make a significant difference in the community. Fuller started his college career in 1964 at Southern Union’s campus in Wadley. He attended the college until he moved to Tuscaloosa in 1967, two credits short of earning his associate's degree.
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
thebamabuzz.com
Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint will open in former Cheeburger Cheeburger space in Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint—already a Huntsville and Birmingham favorite—is coming to downtown Auburn. Keep reading for more details about the exciting new spot. Farewell to Cheeburger Cheeburger. The new burger joint will take over the former location of Cheeburger Cheeburger, a...
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair. On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair. “The department takes […]
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
WSFA
Macon County deputy injured in I-85 crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control near Shorter when two patrol vehicles were struck on Interstate 85 northbound, according to Macon County Emergency Management director Frank Lee.
selmasun.com
Former Selma resident charged with making terrorist threat
A former Selma resident has been charged with making a terrorist threat after threatening a judge during a video hearing. The Tuscaloosa Thread reported that Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, who is apparently homeless but in earlier police reports was listed as a resident of Selma, was charged Friday based on an incident that happened June 10.
