Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next monthKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This WeekendKennardo G. JamesWilliamsburg County, SC
live5news.com
Georgetown County to hold meeting for residents concerned about proposed solar farm
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Planning Department is meeting with the community and solar developer Silicon Ranch to discuss concerns about a proposed solar farm. Holly Richardson with Georgetown County says this farm would be home to two 100-megawatt solar farm systems and a substation to supply...
The Post and Courier
Aiken City Councilman Ed Girardeau to undergo kidney transplant Wednesday
A member of the Aiken City Council will miss a few meetings as he recovers from a medical operation. Councilman Ed Girardeau, a Republican representing District 4, is set to receive a kidney from his sister, Virginia Smith, on Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Post and Courier
Storm debris rolls into the Berkeley County landfill
While it wasn’t as much as previous storms, Hurricane Ian left its mark on the area in the form of debris at the Berkeley County Landfill. After the storm moved through the area on Sept. 30, the heavy wind and rain knocked down limbs and, in some cases, entire trees.
The Post and Courier
Revitalization around the Lowcountry
By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
myhorrynews.com
An over 200 acre residential development could come to North Myrtle Beach
An almost 222-acre residential development could come to Water Tower Road in North Myrtle Beach, potentially bringing more than 500 homes. The request was made by Robert S. Guyton, who is representing the owner. The owner seeks to annex and rezone 221.42 acres next to the city limits of North Myrtle Beach for residential purposes, according to city documents.
The Post and Courier
Where and when to vote early
Registered Berkeley County voters may early vote 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through November 5, 2022 at any of the following locations: Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office at 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, Hanahan Library at 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan or the St. Stephen Library at 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen.
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
The Post and Courier
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
The Post and Courier
Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant
Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
The Post and Courier
Hicks: Johns Island finally gets a seat at the table. It could've had 3.
The people of Johns Island have spoken — and, much to their surprise, Charleston City Council actually listened. And they'll no doubt be listening even more soon, because Johns Island's voice is about to get notably louder. On Tuesday, City Council is expected to pledge that Johns Island —...
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s Northern Neighbor
Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
abcnews4.com
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
The Post and Courier
Murrells Inlet man gets 20 year sentence for 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting
CONWAY — A Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to committing a 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting and received a 20-year sentence. Niko Williams, 25, of Murrells Inlet, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 10, Christopher D. Helms, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, stated in a press release.
Coastal Observer
Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored
Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
myhorrynews.com
Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach
The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
The Post and Courier
Upcoming Events/October
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of October. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
The Post and Courier
Founding director of Charleston County criminal justice group steps aside; judge steps up
Kristy Danford founded the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and led the group for seven years, achieving many of the goals they had set out initially. During her tenure as founding director, the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council helped reduce the number of people booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center while also increasing legal representation for those seeking bail. Those efforts have kept people who are poor, homeless or suffering mental health or substance-abuse issues from languishing behind bars on minor offenses.
Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a boater who was on the Wando River Thursday night came across what he thought was an old wooden canoe, but inside the wooden box, he found bones. Berkeley County officials are investigating remains discovered along the Wando River. “Once we were notified,” Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver […]
live5news.com
Georgetown Co. deputies close boat ramp after vehicle driven into river
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.
The Post and Courier
Charleston restaurant always backlogged with reservations to offer up a night's worth
A Charleston restaurant that keeps a reservation waitlist of thousands at any given time is offering a full night of tables to a certain sect of guests. American Express card-holders will get an exclusive chance to book reservations at FIG for one day only. The booking process starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 11, and the reservations can be cashed in on Nov. 1.
