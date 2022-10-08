ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

The Post and Courier

Aiken City Councilman Ed Girardeau to undergo kidney transplant Wednesday

A member of the Aiken City Council will miss a few meetings as he recovers from a medical operation. Councilman Ed Girardeau, a Republican representing District 4, is set to receive a kidney from his sister, Virginia Smith, on Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Storm debris rolls into the Berkeley County landfill

While it wasn’t as much as previous storms, Hurricane Ian left its mark on the area in the form of debris at the Berkeley County Landfill. After the storm moved through the area on Sept. 30, the heavy wind and rain knocked down limbs and, in some cases, entire trees.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Revitalization around the Lowcountry

By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
CHARLESTON, SC
myhorrynews.com

An over 200 acre residential development could come to North Myrtle Beach

An almost 222-acre residential development could come to Water Tower Road in North Myrtle Beach, potentially bringing more than 500 homes. The request was made by Robert S. Guyton, who is representing the owner. The owner seeks to annex and rezone 221.42 acres next to the city limits of North Myrtle Beach for residential purposes, according to city documents.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Where and when to vote early

Registered Berkeley County voters may early vote 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through November 5, 2022 at any of the following locations: Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office at 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, Hanahan Library at 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan or the St. Stephen Library at 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant

Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston’s Northern Neighbor

Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Murrells Inlet man gets 20 year sentence for 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting

CONWAY — A Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to committing a 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting and received a 20-year sentence. Niko Williams, 25, of Murrells Inlet, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 10, Christopher D. Helms, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, stated in a press release.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored

Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach

The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/October

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of October. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Founding director of Charleston County criminal justice group steps aside; judge steps up

Kristy Danford founded the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and led the group for seven years, achieving many of the goals they had set out initially. During her tenure as founding director, the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council helped reduce the number of people booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center while also increasing legal representation for those seeking bail. Those efforts have kept people who are poor, homeless or suffering mental health or substance-abuse issues from languishing behind bars on minor offenses.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a boater who was on the Wando River Thursday night came across what he thought was an old wooden canoe, but inside the wooden box, he found bones. Berkeley County officials are investigating remains discovered along the Wando River. “Once we were notified,” Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown Co. deputies close boat ramp after vehicle driven into river

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston restaurant always backlogged with reservations to offer up a night's worth

A Charleston restaurant that keeps a reservation waitlist of thousands at any given time is offering a full night of tables to a certain sect of guests. American Express card-holders will get an exclusive chance to book reservations at FIG for one day only. The booking process starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 11, and the reservations can be cashed in on Nov. 1.
CHARLESTON, SC

