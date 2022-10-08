Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
tallasseetribune.com
Carver’s defense stops Wetumpka in region matchup
The Wetumpka football team finished on the wrong side of a region football loss on Friday night. Visiting Montgomery Carver beat Wetumpka, 33-13, in an AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 matchup. With the loss, the Indians fell to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in region play. The Wolverines of Carver improved...
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee handles business against Valley on homecoming
Homecoming brings distractions. There are floats to build. Pep rallies to attend. Dances to worry about. Yards to roll. But despite all the distractions and little sleep, coach Mike Battles and his Tallassee Tigers rolled to a 25-7 victory over Valley. “They spent a lot of time with me this...
WSFA
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
Wetumpka, October 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSFA
Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State Tigers, which also happens to be ASU’s homecoming. Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders said it was brilliant to invite his Tigers to play in the Hornets’ homecoming, HBCU Gameday reported, calling it a “money game” for Alabama State.
Scarbinsky: Auburn will be helpless and hopeless until it is Harsin-less
I’m glad Pat Dye wasn’t alive to see this. With his roots in Georgia and his legacy at Auburn, the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry moved him like no other, in a different way than the Iron Bowl, which he lifted to a level all its own. Dye...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves
ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice
A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Neuheisel faces backlash during CBS broadcast of Auburn at Georgia
Rick Neuheisel and Tom McCarthy were on the call for the Auburn-Georgia game as part of the “SEC on CBS” double header with Texas A&M and Alabama being the primetime nightcap. Neuheisel was in the place SEC fans normally see Gary Danielson, where criticism is usually at a...
thebamabuzz.com
Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint will open in former Cheeburger Cheeburger space in Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint—already a Huntsville and Birmingham favorite—is coming to downtown Auburn. Keep reading for more details about the exciting new spot. Farewell to Cheeburger Cheeburger. The new burger joint will take over the former location of Cheeburger Cheeburger, a...
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Cops and Kids: Families Swarm to Park for Games, Demonstration and FREE Fun
Top Photo: The Punishers LEMC Three Rivers Chapter presented the Millbrook Police Department a check for $15,000 to be used for this year’s Operation Blue Santa program. The Millbrook Police Department hosted their 12th annual Cops and Kids Day at Village Green Park Saturday with beautiful weather and great family fun.
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Investigation underway after gun rounds found in bathroom of Talladega elementary school
According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to Houston Elementary School after two live handgun rounds were found in one of the bathrooms.
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama
Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
WSFA
Macon County deputy injured in I-85 crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control near Shorter when two patrol vehicles were struck on Interstate 85 northbound, according to Macon County Emergency Management director Frank Lee.
