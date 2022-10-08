ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marbury, AL

tallasseetribune.com

Carver’s defense stops Wetumpka in region matchup

The Wetumpka football team finished on the wrong side of a region football loss on Friday night. Visiting Montgomery Carver beat Wetumpka, 33-13, in an AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 matchup. With the loss, the Indians fell to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in region play. The Wolverines of Carver improved...
WETUMPKA, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee handles business against Valley on homecoming

Homecoming brings distractions. There are floats to build. Pep rallies to attend. Dances to worry about. Yards to roll. But despite all the distractions and little sleep, coach Mike Battles and his Tallassee Tigers rolled to a 25-7 victory over Valley. “They spent a lot of time with me this...
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
High School Football PRO

Wetumpka, October 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carver-Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Wetumpka High School on October 08, 2022, 17:00:00.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State Tigers, which also happens to be ASU’s homecoming. Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders said it was brilliant to invite his Tigers to play in the Hornets’ homecoming, HBCU Gameday reported, calling it a “money game” for Alabama State.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves

ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice

A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama

Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Macon County deputy injured in I-85 crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control near Shorter when two patrol vehicles were struck on Interstate 85 northbound, according to Macon County Emergency Management director Frank Lee.
MACON COUNTY, AL

