ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Attending BLINK? Here’s what you need to know.

The BLINK Lights and Arts Show is returning to Northern Kentucky as locals and tourists alike wait in anticipation. BLINK is the largest light and art show in North America. In 2019, BLINK drew over 1.3 million visitors when it was last held in both Cincinnati and Covington. WHO. BLINK...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse officially reopened in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday. A bronze lion stands watch at the entrance door of the new flagship location at The Foundry across from Fountain Square. “Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” Jeff Ruby said last year...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

The mystery of the Cincinnati Art Museum's ancient horse sculpture, solved

When the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art curator Hou-mei Sung questioned the authenticity of a decorative tassel on an ancient horse sculpture, she turned to the University of Cincinnati chemistry department for answers. Now, after nearly two years of speculation and a series of scientific tests, the mystery...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington, KY
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
River, KY
City
Covington, KY
City
Covington, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Kentucky Government
Northern Kentucky Tribune

City of Covington partners with FC Cincinnati for new MLS ‘mini pitch’ to be located in Austinburg

With its signature winged lion and bold blue and orange crest, there will be no mistake that FC Cincinnati is coming to Covington. The professional soccer team is building a “mini pitch” – a kid-size field bordered by a rebound board system designed to keep the ball in play at all times — in the city’s Austinburg Neighborhood Park, poised to provide kids in the community with a place to learn, practice, and play soccer. Adults will likely have some fun on the field too.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region

On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day. Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region. This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Blink#Madness#Alcohol#Art#Lifehacks#Technology Hacks#Roebling Point#Braxton Brewing Co#City Of Covington
thexunewswire.com

7214 Osceola Drive

3 Bed house for rent in Madeira - 3 Bed, 1 Bath house for rent in Madeira - Madeira school district. Traditional brick home with formal dining room, nicely sized kitchen, full basement, and kitchen walks out to deck and large yard. Detached 1 car garage. Quiet residential area. Please...
MADEIRA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WLWT 5

What's happening in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's our list of events

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list of events below. Fright Night Fest is returning to Washington Park this weekend. Enjoy free Halloween movie screenings Friday through Sunday. Here's the movie schedule:. Friday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Drive from Cincinnati to These 20 Campsites That Are Stunning in the Fall

The leaves, they are a-changin'. The Tri-State region is one of the prettiest in the country for gazing at fall's gorgeous colors, and the experience is even better when you're camping right among the trees themselves. Luckily, there are plenty of beautiful camping destinations within four hours of Cincinnati, where waterfalls, hiking trails, beaches and mountain views reign supreme. Pack up the tent and grab the s'more supplies, because it's time for a road trip.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend

Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
WAYNESVILLE, OH
thexunewswire.com

4379 West Eighth Street,

4379 West Eighth St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati. This home has a 1 car detached garage, off-street parking, and has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has a full basement, a family room, spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookup, and a separate dining area! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on the interstate in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported between the Western Hills Viaduct and the Hopple Street exit's by police...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy