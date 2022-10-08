Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 7
AUSTIN, Texas - The seventh week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes again, including Manor falling from the top 5 of Class 6A and Liberty Hill overtaking Hays in 5A. Check out our rankings for Week 7 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such...
KBTX.com
Navasota claims district win over Needville
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Rattlers were able to overcome and early Needville touchdown and beat the Bluejays 41-14 Friday night at Rattler Stadium. Needville opened the scoring on their first possession of the game on a Ja’Marcus Jack touchdown reception. It didn’t take long for the Rattlers to...
KBTX.com
St. Joseph wins big against Galveston O’Connell 59-6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the Eagles couldn’t play their last game because their opponent forfeited, they were ready to take the field again against the Galveston O’Connell Buccaneers. Marc Mishler did damage in the air and on the ground passing and rushing for a touchdown in the...
KBTX.com
New Waverly rallies in the second half to upend Anderson Shiro 35-12
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Anderson-Shiro Owls were unable to bounce back from last week’s district loss to Newton suffering a 35-12 loss to New Waverly Friday night at Owl Stadium. Anderson-Shiro (5-3, 1-2) trailed early, but was able to grab the halftime lead 6-3 thanks to a 4th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated rolls by Pflugerville Hendrickson 41-0
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated remains perfect in district play after a 41-0 win against Pflugerville Hendrickson Friday night. Consol and College Station are battling it out for the top spot in the standings. The Cougars won 17-0 against Cedar Park Friday night.
KBTX.com
Aggies Drop Opening Match Against Mississippi State
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped the opening fixture of the two-game matchup versus Mississippi State, 3-0, on Friday night at Reed Arena. Leading the way for the Aggies (10-7, 2-4 SEC) was Logan Lednicky, the freshman finished the game registering 22 kills and nine...
KBTX.com
Aggies Grind Out Win at Ole Miss with 87th Minute Goal
OXFORD, Mississippi - Maile Hayes punched home a game-winner with 3:20 left in the match to send the Texas A&M Aggies to a 2-1 victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday afternoon at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. After Ole Miss converted on a penalty kick to tie...
KBTX.com
Aggies begin competition at SMU Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began competition at the SMU Classic on Friday night. The Aggies currently sit in fourth with a score of 129.5, while the University of Texas leads the event with 160 points through day one. “As expected, this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Hayes Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore forward Maile Hayes earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Hayes tallied two goals and one assist on the week as the Aggies topped No. 20 Ole Miss, 2-1, in a road match Sunday and played LSU to a 2-2 draw last Thursday.
KBTX.com
First Beyond Basketball Meeting Set for Wednesday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head women’s basketball head coach will hold her inaugural Beyond Basketball meeting in Aggieland Wednesday Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. in the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena. Taylor created Beyond Basketball in 2015 with the mission to educate, support and connect women...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M finishes second at SMU Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team placed second out of six teams with 306 points at the SMU Classic on Saturday afternoon. The Aggie relays highlighted the final day as both the 200 medley and 200 free teams recorded top finishes. “We were...
KBTX.com
A&M drops heartbreaker to top ranked Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Aggies come up short to Alabama but show vast improvement
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KBTX) - If there’s any silver lining in Texas A&M Football’s 24-20 loss to top-ranked Alabama, this was the closest the Aggies have played the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa since they beat them back in 2012. The Aggies even had a chance to beat Alabama on...
Where Texas football ranks in the ESPN FPI post-Week 6
Week 6 was about as good to Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian as humanly possible. Texas downed the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8 in dominant fashion, by the final score of 49-0. This was the worst shutout loss in program history for...
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's top RB, on Texas' blowout win over Oklahoma: '(That's) why I committed there'
The Texas Longhorns' 49-0 blowout victory over Oklahoma was one of the nation's most notable results over the weekend. And among future Texas football players, it was a moment to celebrate. Edgewater High School (Florida) five-star prospect Cedric Baxter Jr., the nation's No. 1 running back, ...
In Close Loss To Alabama, Texas A&M Shows True Colors
Despite losing on the road, the Texas A&M Aggies proved they are not far off from contention.
Oklahoma’s Terrible Showing Against Texas Leaves Sooners Fan in Tears: WATCH
Oklahoma had a pretty rough go against bitter rival Texas in the classic Red River Showdown. Texas was given its worst loss in the history of the storied rivalry. The game ended in a decisive 49-0 shutout, and it left many Sooners fans sour. Not only did the game mark...
KBTX.com
Grab your new road trip buddy before you hit the road to Alabama
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine you’ve packed the whole family into the car and you’re on your way to watch the Aggies BTHO Bama, but one of your kids keeps complaining that they are uncomfortable and can’t take a nap. Now imagine the same scenario, but this...
Texas Longhorns back in AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll after blowout win in Red River Showdown
Following the 49-0 blowout victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday, the Longhorns moved into a tie for No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
Comments / 0