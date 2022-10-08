Read full article on original website
HS Volleyball: College Park Hopes for Playoff Spot Over Willis
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- As both Willis High School and College Park competed for a spot in the bi-district playoffs, College Park took the win. In a close match, communication and team cooperation led the females’ volleyball team to close the gap and take it home. Between the sets, College Park took set one 25 - 20, set two 25 - 16, and ended the night 25- 16 in set three, winning the game. Woodlands Online spoke to Coach Collins Gibson after another successful game.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
LARGE FOREST FIRE IN MAGNOLIA BEND
Caney Creek, Conroe, and Needham Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire that started on Perry Road and has now spread toward the pipeline/power line easement in Magnolia Bend. Texas Forest Service is also responding with a dozer.
2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School
Congrats to the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School, Zaine Wood and Dakota Mata! The two were honored at halftime of Friday’s homecoming game that saw the Indians defeat Nederland 41-18 to improve their record to 4-2 overall. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor,...
The Woodlands Pride Festival 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022. This will be the fourth festival at Town Green Park, with a combined attendance of over 15,000 people since 2018. At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and...
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
Bluestone Lane Coming to Lake Woodlands Crossing
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Bluestone Lane, an Australian-based premium coffee and healthy food brand café, is coming to Lake Woodlands Crossing in The Woodlands Town Center in The Woodlands®, and will be located adjacent to Flower Child restaurant. Bluestone Lane,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious pizza. Here's what made it on the list.
9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar
Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – October 10 - 16, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “For good ideas and true innovation, you need human interaction, conflict, argument, and debate.” – Margaret Hetterman. Whether politics or playtime is your thing. Woodlands Online has plenty of events listed on its calendar to keep you enthralled and entertained. Here’s our Top 5.
Sources: Paetow’s Teagle steps down as head football coach
According to multiple Katy ISD sources Tuesday afternoon, Paetow head football coach Lonnie Teagle has stepped down from his position. David Hicks Sr. has been named interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Trey Payne is also no longer with the program. The coaches directory states Matt Rhodes as the new offensive coordinator. Defensive coordinator Stephen Howard remains.
Tomball ISD breaks ground on Juergen Road complex
Tomball ISD officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its Juergen Road complex. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its 205-acre Juergen Road complex, which will feature a new elementary, intermediate and high school funded by the district's 2021 bond package. “Today is...
Houston's 50 Best Restaurants
Whittling down our list to just 50 spots was nearly impossible—but we did it. itrus-cured fluke layered with pickled watermelon radish with Suero de Tigre on one side and spice pearls—representing the seven islands of the Mediterranean—on the other. Image: Zach Horst. Although Houston’s food scene has...
Here’s a Look at the Huge Fish From Day One of the Fall Shoot Out
Day number one of the Sealy Outdoors Fall Shoot Out is in the books, and an angler for the Dallas/Fort Worth area has staked his claim for the grand prize valued at $55,000. But, as tournament director Bob Sealy so often points out..."It ain't over 'til it's over." The morning...
Cochran’s Crossing Announces Annual Fall Festival Free Community Event
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Cochran’s Crossing Village Association (CCVA) is pleased to announce the Cochran’s Crossing annual Fall Festival will be held October 23, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Shadowbend Park, 4995 Lake Woodlands Dr, Spring, TX 77382. The family-friendly festival is free and open to the community. The event draws more than 1,500 people each year.
Famed “Darth Vader” house on the market again in Houston
One of the most famous houses in Texas has returned to the market for the lofty price of $3.7 million. Nicknamed the “Darth Vader House” for its fortress-like exterior, this huge fully renovated single-family home is listed by The Nicole Handy Team of Braden Real Estate Group. The...
Grand Central Park hosts Sip & Shop event in Conroe
Grand Central Park partnered with Big Top Entertainment to host Sip & Shop on Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event was held at The Lake House at Grand Central Park, located at 1039 Lake House Drive in Conroe, and included an outdoor shopping area surrounding the pavilion, food truck court, and event lawn.
Mystery solved: Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
Woodlands Weather This Week – Go fly a kite
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Once again, we wake up on a Monday morning hoping for autumn to finally kick in full force. While we’re on a general trend toward fall season weather, the temps are still definitely summerlike, at least for most of the week. Seasonal temps, frisky...
