Buffalo, TX

High School Football PRO

Tyler, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Three Lakes Middle School football team will have a game with Hubbard Middle School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Man’s death in Jacksonville believed to be from electrocution

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man has died from what is believed to be an electrocution in Jacksonville. According to a city spokesman, Jacksonville firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. on Monday. The city is withholding the location of the incident in order to protect the identity...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

More East Texans hunting, fishing for food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
TYLER, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, three bathroom home with a pond to fish in, a horse barn, horse shed and stables, and a 1,600 square foot enclosed workshop.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Commissioners approves agreement with Texas A&M for use of buses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to get more students to the polls Brazos County Commissioners have turned to Texas A&M Transportation Services as the solution. The commissioners court met on Tuesday and approved an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University. In the agreement the county would pay $5,000 to the university to utilize it’s buses for 36-hours during the early voting period. The buses would be used to transport voters from the Memorial Student Center to College Station City Hall where they can cast their ballots.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout

LEONA, Texas (KBTX) - A truck carrying propane rolled over on I-45 near Leona Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public safety. The truck had a blowout, over-corrected and then tipped over, DPS said. Some propane was leaking from the truck but the crash is almost all cleaned up. DPS says the roadway should reopen soon.
LEONA, TX
KBTX.com

Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Minimal damage after train and 18-wheeler collide near Mumford

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler and train collided Monday afternoon, but the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed no one was injured. The crash happened in the 17000 block of S. Astin Road near Mumford. The rail crew for the train said another team was coming to assess the...
MUMFORD, TX
KLTV

Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police report an 84-year-old man was killed in a crash when a towed trailer swung into oncoming traffic. Monday at 10:13 a.m. Jacksonville police and fire crews responded to the crash at the 2300 block of East Rusk Street in Jacksonville. Investigators report a 2013...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Voterpalooza event helping resigter voters in Bryan/College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station want to make sure their community is prepared ahead of Tuesday’s voter registration deadline. Voterpalooza provided nonpartisan locations around Aggieland to vote. Locations that people are still able to register at are:. Texas A&M University MSC – (7 am –...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

First Beyond Basketball Meeting Set for Wednesday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head women’s basketball head coach will hold her inaugural Beyond Basketball meeting in Aggieland Wednesday Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. in the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena. Taylor created Beyond Basketball in 2015 with the mission to educate, support and connect women...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels program in danger of losing facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Meals on Wheels has been a lifeline for Brazos Valley seniors in need of food and nourishment for more than four decades and counting. The nonprofit is now in danger of losing the building that they’ve called home for more than 40 years. Property owners have decided to sell the building, leaving Meals on Wheels scrambling for options and hoping for a miracle.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Sobering Center pilot program set to begin in November

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members met Tuesday to discuss the next steps of bringing a sobering center to the Brazos Valley. The Sobering Center Committee is set to bring a Safe Alternative For Everyone (S.A.F.E) pilot program in late November. The goal of the sobering center is to provide adults...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas

If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KBTX.com

Put on your best ‘Boots and Bling’ to support Still Creek Ranch

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1988, Still Creek Ranch has aimed to save children from crisis environments including abuse, neglect, abandonment, and sexual exploitation, and place them in safe, loving, Christ-centered homes. In continue their mission, they’re hosting Boots and Bling 2022 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday,...
BRYAN, TX

