This Texas Based Tea Room Will Be Opening Soon In Nacogdoches
It's tea time in Nacogdoches again and this time it's an Amarillo-based chain that already has shops all over Texas. It's called HTeaO and it will soon add the oldest town to its list of locations. They will be located at 123 East Austin Street off of North Street down...
Tyler, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KLTV
Man’s death in Jacksonville believed to be from electrocution
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man has died from what is believed to be an electrocution in Jacksonville. According to a city spokesman, Jacksonville firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. on Monday. The city is withholding the location of the incident in order to protect the identity...
KTRE
More East Texans hunting, fishing for food
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, three bathroom home with a pond to fish in, a horse barn, horse shed and stables, and a 1,600 square foot enclosed workshop.
Low lake levels affecting safety, East Texas anglers
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Micah Wolfe is the owner of the Lake Palestine Resort and he says the low lake levels are impacting East Texans. “The biggest effect of course is the much higher presence of stumps, so there is a lot of safety to worry about or watch out for,” he said. Though it […]
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioners approves agreement with Texas A&M for use of buses
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to get more students to the polls Brazos County Commissioners have turned to Texas A&M Transportation Services as the solution. The commissioners court met on Tuesday and approved an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University. In the agreement the county would pay $5,000 to the university to utilize it’s buses for 36-hours during the early voting period. The buses would be used to transport voters from the Memorial Student Center to College Station City Hall where they can cast their ballots.
KBTX.com
Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout
LEONA, Texas (KBTX) - A truck carrying propane rolled over on I-45 near Leona Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public safety. The truck had a blowout, over-corrected and then tipped over, DPS said. Some propane was leaking from the truck but the crash is almost all cleaned up. DPS says the roadway should reopen soon.
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
KBTX.com
Minimal damage after train and 18-wheeler collide near Mumford
MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler and train collided Monday afternoon, but the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed no one was injured. The crash happened in the 17000 block of S. Astin Road near Mumford. The rail crew for the train said another team was coming to assess the...
KLTV
Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police report an 84-year-old man was killed in a crash when a towed trailer swung into oncoming traffic. Monday at 10:13 a.m. Jacksonville police and fire crews responded to the crash at the 2300 block of East Rusk Street in Jacksonville. Investigators report a 2013...
KBTX.com
Voterpalooza event helping resigter voters in Bryan/College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station want to make sure their community is prepared ahead of Tuesday’s voter registration deadline. Voterpalooza provided nonpartisan locations around Aggieland to vote. Locations that people are still able to register at are:. Texas A&M University MSC – (7 am –...
KBTX.com
First Beyond Basketball Meeting Set for Wednesday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head women’s basketball head coach will hold her inaugural Beyond Basketball meeting in Aggieland Wednesday Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. in the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena. Taylor created Beyond Basketball in 2015 with the mission to educate, support and connect women...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels program in danger of losing facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Meals on Wheels has been a lifeline for Brazos Valley seniors in need of food and nourishment for more than four decades and counting. The nonprofit is now in danger of losing the building that they’ve called home for more than 40 years. Property owners have decided to sell the building, leaving Meals on Wheels scrambling for options and hoping for a miracle.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Sobering Center pilot program set to begin in November
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members met Tuesday to discuss the next steps of bringing a sobering center to the Brazos Valley. The Sobering Center Committee is set to bring a Safe Alternative For Everyone (S.A.F.E) pilot program in late November. The goal of the sobering center is to provide adults...
A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
Corrigan, Texas Native To Serve East Texas as Nurse Practitioner
I love posting a story like this. When someone from our Deep East Texas family is able to use his or her talents to help and serve folks in the Pineywoods, that's a good thing. Amanda Allen is a Corrigan native who will be bringing her medical expertise to serve...
KBTX.com
Put on your best ‘Boots and Bling’ to support Still Creek Ranch
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1988, Still Creek Ranch has aimed to save children from crisis environments including abuse, neglect, abandonment, and sexual exploitation, and place them in safe, loving, Christ-centered homes. In continue their mission, they’re hosting Boots and Bling 2022 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday,...
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
