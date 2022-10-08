BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert was named to the PFF College Defensive Team of the Week after his big day in Tuscaloosa. Gilbert had a career-high 9 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass break, and an interception against the Crimson Tide. He helped lead a defense that forced four turnovers on the road. The defensive performance was one of the biggest differences between the Aggies’ competitive game with one of the top teams in the country and the week before against Mississippi State. The Aggies were a lot more opportunistic.

