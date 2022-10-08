Read full article on original website
Related
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Mets’ season comes to a humbling end with 6-0 loss to Padres
NEW YORK — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NL Wild Card Odds: Padres vs. Mets Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Diego Padres and the New York Mets will battle it out in Game 3, with the winner heading to the divisional series. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series and deliver a Padres-Mets Game 3 prediction and pick. The Mets defeated the Padres 7-3 in...
Joe Musgrove’s spin rates for Padres vs. Mets explain Buck Showalter’s sticky stuff concern
Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth in the NLDS. However, the main storyline from the game revolved around Musgrove’s ears. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the ears of Musgrove in reference to a shiny substance catching the Mets’ attention. But it turns out Showalter had other reasons for making sure the Padres’ star pitcher wasn’t cheating.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets set lineup for Game 2 of Wild Card Series
Starling Marte - RF Francisco Lindor - SS Coming off a brutal 7-1 loss to the Padres in Game 1 last night, the Mets must win to force a Game 3 tomorrow night. They’re set to face the left-handed Blake Snell, who had a 3.38 ERA and 2.80 FIP in 128.0 innings in the regular season.
CBS Sports
Mets-Padres: Jacob deGrom to start Game 2 as New York faces elimination in Wild Card Series
The New York Mets began their best-of-three Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres on Friday with a 7-1 loss. For the Mets, this means that Saturday's Game 2 will be an elimination game, and fitting the high-stakes nature of that contest Jacob deGrom will be the starter:. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
Photos: Padres win Wild Card series against Mets
Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 at Citi Field in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series to advance to the NL Division Series setting up showdown with Los Angeles Dodgers.
CBS Sports
Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series
The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
Comments / 0