Queens, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Joe Musgrove’s spin rates for Padres vs. Mets explain Buck Showalter’s sticky stuff concern

Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth in the NLDS. However, the main storyline from the game revolved around Musgrove’s ears. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the ears of Musgrove in reference to a shiny substance catching the Mets’ attention. But it turns out Showalter had other reasons for making sure the Padres’ star pitcher wasn’t cheating.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets set lineup for Game 2 of Wild Card Series

Starling Marte - RF Francisco Lindor - SS Coming off a brutal 7-1 loss to the Padres in Game 1 last night, the Mets must win to force a Game 3 tomorrow night. They’re set to face the left-handed Blake Snell, who had a 3.38 ERA and 2.80 FIP in 128.0 innings in the regular season.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series

The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
Queens, NY

