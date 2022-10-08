As parents know, it’s not easy to find opportunities that allow young children and teens to volunteer and at times that they’re not in school. Or, at least, there hasn’t been an organized way to find regularly scheduled opportunities. The Service Collective is here to solve that problem. Started by local parents, Amanda Jones and Sarah Robertson, just a couple of months ago, TSC has already organized Brooklyn youth to help revitalize Red Hook Farms, cook and fill our Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge, bake and serve desserts at CHiPs, a soup kitchen in Park Slope, and more. Upcoming projects this month include helping to move recently arrived asylum seekers and grocery shopping for homebound seniors.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO