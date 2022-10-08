ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahanoy City, PA

WBRE

Fire ignites near Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

MOOSIC, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were battling smoke and flames in the woods outside of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP). Officials say the call came in around 6:00 a.m., Tuesday morning. First responders on the scene included the AVP Crash fire team, Pittston Township Fire Department, and Moosic Fire Department. The Moosic Fire […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
FOX43.com

Dynamite truck explosion at quarry sends 5 to hospital

MUIR, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

UPDATE: Two Employees Injured in Explosion at Quarry near Tower City

Two people were injured in an explosion at a quarry near Tower City on Monday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is underway after an explosion injured two employees of Maine Drilling and Blasting at the Summit Quarry in Good Spring, Porter Township. Investigating Officer Trooper Burns said...
TOWER CITY, PA
WBRE

Old Forge Fire Department respond to residential fire

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On October 9, Old Forge Fire Department had responded to a residential fire in Old Forge. At 1162 Bennett Street at 7:50 p.m., crews were called to a fire and quickly quenched the flames. Officials say that no one was in the residence at the time of the fire […]
OLD FORGE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages apartments in Nesquehoning

NESQUEHONING, Pa. -- Fire broke out in a Carbon County apartment building on Sunday. Firefighters evacuated the residents from the building on East Catawissa Street in Nesquehoning around 6:30 a.m. The fire damaged two apartments, and the Red Cross was on scene to help. No one was hurt.
NESQUEHONING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through business in Schuylkill

DELANO TWP., Pa. - A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed in serious crash, car fire caused by racing, police say

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The driver who was rescued from a burning car in Northampton County is now facing charges for causing the crash, police say. Nyjah Golphin, 23, was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and driving offenses in the May 21 crash on Main Street in Palmer Township, police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Restaurant reopens after fire

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — If you've never been to the Forest House Hotel, you might think this is just an average Monday lunch hour. But this week is significant for the restaurant near Mifflinburg. It's one of the first days the Forest House Hotel has been open in over a year.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Dogs found dumped in mineshaft

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A typical dog rescue quickly turned into a nightmare for Dana Smithmansell, a humane police officer for the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville. “It's gruesome, it was a gruesome scene to come upon, '' said Smithmansell. “Never have I ever come across anything like that here, never.”
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Carbon dog shelter has new entrance

Carbon County’s animal shelter has a new visitor entrance. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rocky Ahner announced that the county completed a renovation project of the former garage area of the shelter, located on the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning, to create a waiting area for those who want to meet a dog.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County

WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

BMW taken-on test drive never returned, search for suspect

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a BMW was taken on a test drive in Monroe County and was never returned. According to Pennsylvania State Police, between September 9 and October 9, the owner of Old Brand Auto in Gilbert, allowed a suspect to take a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bullet hole found in window of elementary school

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a bullet hole was discovered in a window of an elementary school in Montour County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 8:40 a.m. troopers responded to Liberty Valley Elementary School in Valley Township. PSP states a bullet hole was found […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA

