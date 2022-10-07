Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
classichits106.com
City of Peru to begin hydrant flushing this week
PERU – The City of Peru will begin flushing hydrants this week. Residents should be aware of possible low water pressure and rusty water. If you experience any discoloration, you should let the water run until it is clear. Also, avoid parking near hydrants while maintenance is being performed. Flushing will continue through October 26th.
classichits106.com
Bridge near Wedron to be closed for repairs
OTTAWA – A bridge on East 2175th Road in Adams Township near Wedron will be closed for repairs beginning Monday. The bridge is located between North 4350th Road and North 4275th Road. The work is expected to be completed by Friday.
classichits106.com
IVCC will host Honduran musician on Wednesday
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College will host Gustavo Moradel, a Honduran musician, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month at noon on Wednesday in the Student Life Center. Moradel is based in Nashville and has an alternative sound that reflects his Latin American influences and roots. Typically accompanied by acoustic guitar, he covers a wide variety of music in Spanish and English with his own original sound and touch. He is inspired by Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Jorge Drexler, and Silvio Rodriguez. Moradel’s bilingual cover of John Lennon’s hit “Imagine” with Youtuber, Alex G., has reached over six million views. His work has been heard by hundreds of thousands of people across streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. The event is free and open to the public.
classichits106.com
One killed in two vehicle crash in northern DeKalb County
GENOA – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash Saturday in northern Dekalb County. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the intersection of North State Road and Melms Road near Genoa around 7:30 AM for the collision. Authorities say 60-year-old Steven M. Brichetto of Chicago was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver, a woman from Garden Prairie, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Dekalb County Coroner’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
classichits106.com
Another man arrested after slaying of 1 cop, wounding of 2nd
BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say another person has been arrested in connection with the killing of one police officer and the wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel in late December. Illinois police said Friday it arrested 22-year-old Xavier Harris of Bradley on Wednesday on two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive. On Dec. 29, the Bradley Police Department responded to a Comfort Inn on a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle. Police say Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was shot and killed and Officer Tyler Bailey was shot and critically wounded. Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were charged with first-degree murder.
classichits106.com
Mitchell picks 4, takes 2 to house, Toldedo wins 52-32
DeKalb, Ill. (AP) — Quinyon Mitchell intercepted four passes, returning a pair for touchdowns, and Toledo blasted Northern Illinois 52-32. Dequan Finn threw the first of his three touchdown passes on the opening drive of the game — a 4-yarder to Jerjuan Newton — before Mitchell picked off Ethan Hampton and went 25 yards for the score. The Huskies punted twice before three straight drives ended with Mitchell interceptions. The four tied the program record for Toledo. Finn and Newton hooked up for an 11-yard score and Jacquez Stuart plowed in from a yard out before Mitchell scored again on a 20-yard pick-6, making with 35-7 at halftime.
Comments / 0