OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College will host Gustavo Moradel, a Honduran musician, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month at noon on Wednesday in the Student Life Center. Moradel is based in Nashville and has an alternative sound that reflects his Latin American influences and roots. Typically accompanied by acoustic guitar, he covers a wide variety of music in Spanish and English with his own original sound and touch. He is inspired by Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Jorge Drexler, and Silvio Rodriguez. Moradel’s bilingual cover of John Lennon’s hit “Imagine” with Youtuber, Alex G., has reached over six million views. His work has been heard by hundreds of thousands of people across streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. The event is free and open to the public.

OGLESBY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO