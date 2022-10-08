Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Matchups for October 13-15
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several area teams have a chance to secure region titles and playoff positions this week.
Tigers win again! Auburn volleyball tops Georgia in five-set thriller, sweeps rivalry weekend
Seventeen matches into 2022 and there aren’t many superlatives left to describe Auburn Volleyball. Erasing three match points, the Tigers capped off the weekend sweep of Georgia with a virtually indescribable, 3-2 (25-22, 25-21, 15-25, 24-26, 16-14), victory. Just like Saturday, Jackie Barrett began the match operating the offense...
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin’s early gamble wreaks of desperation
A defense is playing its guts out for a scoreless 15 minutes against the No. 2 team in the nation, and the coach calls for a fake punt on 4th-and-6 from his own 34-yard line. It’s pretty much a given that if the play doesn’t work the highly ranked opponent points.
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers Extends Winning Streak
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Golden Tigers pulled out a 31-14 win at Legion Field over the Morehouse Maroon Tigers. Magee’s own Jaden Franks #68 is the center for Tuskegee. Jaden is a graduate of Magee High School.
Does Matt Rhule make sense for the Auburn Tigers?
Rhule could be a potential candidate for the Tigers.
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
15-year-old Georgia football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his game
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia football player lost both of his parents and his sister in a crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. According to WSB-TV, Braylon Jakes, 15, is a sophomore at Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia. He made his way home after the game Friday with his team.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
New restaurant coming to Cheeburger Cheeburger location in downtown Auburn
A prime piece of downtown real estate is about to get a new tenant. The former Cheeburger Cheeburger location at 160 N College St. will soon be replaced with another hamburger place: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint. While the chain hasn’t officially released an opening date yet, according...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
All of us can prepare our own burgers in just a few minutes. However, most of the time those that we eat at a restaurant taste a lot better. On top of that, we all love to go out with our friends and family members from time to time. With that in mind, if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
More people charged in Hoganville youth football game fight
It's video that shocked many parents. A wild brawl at a Hogansville youth football game last week. FOX 5 has learned six more people have been charged in the fight and according to police, all six are women.
More charged after fight breaks out at youth football game in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Hogansville say more charges have been made in connection to a brawl among parents and coaches at a youth football game that was caught on camera earlier this month. Warrants were taken out for Latifah Kimbrough and Lakesha Kimbrough on charges of affray, obstruction, and...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?
With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. Around 9 a.m. on October 11, Opelika police responded to a domestic violence call on Opelika Road. However, before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect left. Police were able to track him to his home, where the hostage incident occurred.
Miller Rd. in Columbus closed after traffic lights fall
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Miller Road, between Moon Rd. and the Warm Springs Connector, is currently closed. According to crews with News Leader 9, the traffic lights fell on Miller Road, and teams are working on getting them back up and working. There is no word on how long that...
Police: Person barricaded inside Auburn home has hostages, SWAT on scene
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff with hostages related to a domestic dispute is underway Tuesday, October 11th, with a subject barricaded inside a home in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, […]
