Lanett, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: Bryan Harsin’s early gamble wreaks of desperation

A defense is playing its guts out for a scoreless 15 minutes against the No. 2 team in the nation, and the coach calls for a fake punt on 4th-and-6 from his own 34-yard line. It’s pretty much a given that if the play doesn’t work the highly ranked opponent points.
AUBURN, AL
mageenews.com

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers Extends Winning Streak

The Golden Tigers pulled out a 31-14 win at Legion Field over the Morehouse Maroon Tigers. Magee's own Jaden Franks #68 is the center for Tuskegee. Jaden is a graduate of Magee High School.
TUSKEGEE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

New restaurant coming to Cheeburger Cheeburger location in downtown Auburn

A prime piece of downtown real estate is about to get a new tenant. The former Cheeburger Cheeburger location at 160 N College St. will soon be replaced with another hamburger place: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint. While the chain hasn’t officially released an opening date yet, according...
AUBURN, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

All of us can prepare our own burgers in just a few minutes. However, most of the time those that we eat at a restaurant taste a lot better. On top of that, we all love to go out with our friends and family members from time to time. With that in mind, if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
Auburn Plainsman

What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?

With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. Around 9 a.m. on October 11, Opelika police responded to a domestic violence call on Opelika Road. However, before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect left. Police were able to track him to his home, where the hostage incident occurred.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Miller Rd. in Columbus closed after traffic lights fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Miller Road, between Moon Rd. and the Warm Springs Connector, is currently closed. According to crews with News Leader 9, the traffic lights fell on Miller Road, and teams are working on getting them back up and working. There is no word on how long that...
COLUMBUS, GA

