Ryan’s long-running district win streak snapped by Burleson Centennial

Buy Now Ryan's Anthony Hill Jr. (6) carries the ball during a 2021 game against W.T. White. The Raiders' 42-game winning streak in district play came to an end Friday night in a loss to Burleson Centennial. DRC file photo

BURLESON — Crucial fourth-down failures and an ineffective offense cost Ryan on Friday night, when Burleson Centennial handed the Raiders a 23-16 loss — their first district loss since a 2014 game versus Guyer.

Centennial (6-0, 4-0) snapped Ryan’s (4-2, 4-1) 42-game winning streak in district play and remains undefeated. Meanwhile, Aledo also overtook Ryan in the district with a 68-0 win over Fort Worth South Hills.