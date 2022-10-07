ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
baylorbears.com

A&T Announces 2023 Schedule

WACO, Texas – The seven-time reigning NCATA National Champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling program announced its 2023 schedule, released Tuesday. The Bears will host four meets in the Ferrell Center and will travel for three away meets in the spring. THE RUNDOWN. To kick off the season and the...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Houston, TX
State
Kansas State
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Vanderbilt, TX
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Bellville, TX
Waco, TX
Football
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
baylorbears.com

SOC Falls to Kansas State, 2-1

If you grew up watching ABC's "Wide World of Sports," you remember host Jim McKay waxing eloquently about the "thrill of victory and the agony of defeat" in the intro of the Saturday afternoon TV show. Baylor soccer experienced both ends of the spectrum within a span of about 65...
WACO, TX
247Sports

Pitt offers in-state 2024 offensive lineman

Pitt has sent out an offer to an in-state Class of 2024 defensive lineman. Deyvid Palepale, a 6-3, 288-pound defensive tackle out of Hempfield High School (PA) made the announcement via Twitter on Monday. Palepale also has offers from two other in-state FBS programs: Penn State and Temple. Louisville has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK 13 News

Mid week football forecasts for Marshall, WVU

(WOWK) — Both major university football teams in West Virginia have home games during the middle of the week this week. For starters, Marshall hosts Louisiana on Wednesday. There is an early call for scattered showers or a storm but likely it won’t last long. Take a poncho just in case. WVU plays at home […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
voiceofmotown.com

The Rise and Fall of Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – On January 4, 2019, West Virginia University hired Neal Brown, a successful, up-and-coming 38 year old head coach who checked all of the boxes for the Mountaineers. The Rise. He was a successful coordinator. He had experience in the Big 12 Conference as the offensive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Football#College Football#American Football#Milan Puskar Stadium#The Baylor Sports Network#The Voice Of The Bears
recordpatriot.com

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
THOMAS, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
NCAA

Comments / 0

Community Policy