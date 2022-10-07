Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama
West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
wvsportsnow.com
Does Texas’ Dominating Win Over Oklahoma Change Feelings About WVU’s Loss to Longhorns?
Understanding that it doesn’t really matter since the past is done and West Virginia has a lot of work ahead to climb out of a 2-3 (0-2) whole this season, but Texas’ annihilation of Oklahoma does bring up a question for WVU fans. Does seeing the Longhorns beat...
baylorbears.com
A&T Announces 2023 Schedule
WACO, Texas – The seven-time reigning NCATA National Champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling program announced its 2023 schedule, released Tuesday. The Bears will host four meets in the Ferrell Center and will travel for three away meets in the spring. THE RUNDOWN. To kick off the season and the...
West Virginia - Texas Tech Kickoff and TV Announced
West Virginia and Texas Tech will have an afternoon showdown in Lubbock
baylorbears.com
SOC Falls to Kansas State, 2-1
If you grew up watching ABC's "Wide World of Sports," you remember host Jim McKay waxing eloquently about the "thrill of victory and the agony of defeat" in the intro of the Saturday afternoon TV show. Baylor soccer experienced both ends of the spectrum within a span of about 65...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins and Trio of Mountaineers Set to Attend Big 12 MBB Media Day
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins as well as players Kedrian Johnson, Emmitt Matthews and Erik Stevenson will represent the Mountaineers next Wednesday for Big 12 media day. The Hall of Fame coach and the trio of Mountaineers will head to Kansas City to kickoff the 2022-23 season. Huggins is...
247Sports
Pitt offers in-state 2024 offensive lineman
Pitt has sent out an offer to an in-state Class of 2024 defensive lineman. Deyvid Palepale, a 6-3, 288-pound defensive tackle out of Hempfield High School (PA) made the announcement via Twitter on Monday. Palepale also has offers from two other in-state FBS programs: Penn State and Temple. Louisville has...
Mid week football forecasts for Marshall, WVU
(WOWK) — Both major university football teams in West Virginia have home games during the middle of the week this week. For starters, Marshall hosts Louisiana on Wednesday. There is an early call for scattered showers or a storm but likely it won’t last long. Take a poncho just in case. WVU plays at home […]
voiceofmotown.com
The Rise and Fall of Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – On January 4, 2019, West Virginia University hired Neal Brown, a successful, up-and-coming 38 year old head coach who checked all of the boxes for the Mountaineers. The Rise. He was a successful coordinator. He had experience in the Big 12 Conference as the offensive...
247Sports
Everything Virginia Tech Football Coach Brent Pry said after Saturday's loss at Pitt
On Saturday afternoon, Virginia Tech’ fell to 2-4 (1-2 in the ACC) after losing on the road to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Pittsburgh offense relied heavily on running back Isreal Abanikanda, who rushed for over 300-yards against the Virginia Tech defense. Abaniikanda totaled six rushing touchdowns as Pittsburgh defeated Virginia Tech 45-29.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
How long until we change the clocks in West Virginia?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
2 new businesses celebrated in Harrison County Monday
Columbus Day was a day of ribbon cuttings in Harrison County, including a headquarters for a local political party and a business for all your car detailing needs.
Crews from 6 departments work to extinguish fire in Mannington, West Virginia
Crews from six different fire departments worked to put out a structure fire in Mannington Monday afternoon.
connect-bridgeport.com
Sentencing Postponed for Salem Man who Defrauded Locals of $542,000 as Fake Licensed Contractor
According to WDTV, sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
Comments / 0