Meridian defense stuffs two-point try to beat Rocky Mountain, clinch division title

MERIDIAN — Just like they had all night, and truthfully have all season, the Meridian defense came through when it mattered most.

And while it seemed to take ages for the Warriors to finally get the look they wanted, as Rocky Mountain attempted a potential game-tying two-point conversion, Meridian was able to stuff the run.

That allowed Meridian to come away with a 14-12 win on Friday night and clinch the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills title.

“It’s exciting, we built this program, and I have no words, but it’s exciting,” said linebacker Nathan Reynolds, who got in on the game-winning tackle after teammate Corbin Meisner made first contact.

Meridian (7-0, 7-0 Foothills) clinched the title with its win and some help from Middleton, which beat Capital 49-21 on Friday night. The Warriors will face Eagle, which clinched the River Division title, in two weeks in the SIC championship game.

But don’t think the Warriors will be looking ahead to that just yet, as they still close the regular season against Capital next week.

“It’s great, but we got to finish this thing right against Capital,” Meridian coach John Zamberlin said about the championship game. “We want to finish it out with a win and go into that with momentum.”

Meridian certainly has momentum after winning this one. Rocky Mountain (6-1, 6-1) came into this game as the No. 1-ranked team in the state media poll. The Warriors were No. 2 and figure to take over the top spot when the new poll comes out on Tuesday.

Meridian, which boasted the top scoring defense in the state coming in, used that stout group to pick up the big win. Three times Rocky Mountain drove deep into Meridian’s zone and all three times the Warriors held them two attempted field goals, two which were good and one that missed.

Meridian, meanwhile, got its offense thanks in large part to the connection between quarterback Zeke Martinez and wide receiver Corbin Freese.

Freese scored on a short touchdown reception early in the second quarter and had a 57-yard reception late in the fourth, setting up a Rylie Byington touchdown reception to extend the lead to 14-6.

“It just starts by running the ball,” Freese said about what it took to finally break through the Grizzly defense. “By pulling the defenders down by the hard run game, it really opens up the deep posts and the deep routes. I was excited that coach called one to me. I had one earlier that was underthrown, so I was excited to get that back.”

Meridian had one final gasp in it, as a Hail Mary pass from Rocky Mountain quarterback Tegan Sweaney was tipped and caught by Luke Luchini for a 39-yard touchdown pass with one second left on the clock. Meridian initially looked to have stopped the first two-point conversion pass attempt, but the Warriors were flagged for a pass interference call, giving Rocky Mountain another chance.

After a couple of time outs, the Grizzlies finally lined up for their second try. They tried to run it up the middle. The Warriors were right there to make the stop and clinch the division title.

“As a defense, we keep our composure, no matter what,” Reynolds said. “These are the games we love, when it comes down to the last play. It really proves who the tougher team is.”