Washington Examiner
Tim Scott pushes to ban federal funds from schools with 'secretive' gender transitions
EXCLUSIVE — Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is seeking to cut off federal funds from public elementary and middle schools that do not first obtain parental consent before addressing a student by a different pronoun or name. The senator introduced the Protect Kids Act Tuesday, which would require any school...
MedicalXpress
History of adverse childhood experiences increases parents' risks of using physical punishment toward children
A new paper from Public Health Wales and Bangor University shows that suffering adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as child maltreatment and exposure to domestic violence can affect individuals' parenting behaviors later in life, increasing their risks of using physical punishment towards children. The research comes as a growing number...
The Verge
Subjecting workers to webcam monitoring violates privacy, Dutch court rules
A Florida-headquartered company has been ordered to pay about €75,000 (around $73,000) in compensation and other fees after firing a Netherlands-based remote worker who refused to keep their webcam on all day, NL Times reports. The company, Chetu, said the unnamed employee was required to attend a virtual classroom with their webcam turned on for the entire day and their screen remotely monitored.
Phys.org
Spanking related to other forms of discipline, intimate partner violence
Spanking is more common among parents who report using many types of discipline with children and in families where there is intimate partner violence, according to a new research abstract presented during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference & Exhibition. Authors of the abstract, "Predictors of Corporal...
wonkhe.com
Everyone assumes universities have a duty of care towards students – our campaign would establish one
We are one of twenty-five bereaved families that have launched a petition, calling on the government to establish a statutory legal duty of care for students in higher education. In the case surrounding our daughter, a judge ruled earlier this year that her university had not made reasonable adjustments to...
