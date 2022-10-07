Postgame quotes from Arizona State's 45-38 win over #21 University of Washington. “I like to say thank you to all of our coaches who have been through a hard three weeks, the time they put into loving the kids. I’d like to thank the administration for all of the support, anybody who is a part of our program, I call it our ohana, our family. How much they’ve put in and believed in what I was trying to say. I would like to thank you guys (The Media), I know you guys are doing your job and you guys have been gracious with me. It’s hard and I look back and say “is this one of the greatest days of my coaching career?” Absolutely. I feel like I'm the richest man in the world right now, not by monetary trust me, but just because of the wealth of love and trust these kids have given me. As an educator you try to correct and hopefully they get it. You try to speak to them and teach them and hoping that they get it. You ask them to love and trust and hopefully they get it. Today shows there is no secret to success in coaching. It is loving these kids and making sure you inspire them and I can’t wait to go and hug my wife and kids and just celebrate.”

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO