On The Road: Wyoming’s ‘Bloody Lake’ Has A Grim History – And Likely Grim Fishing, Too
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Could there be a better Wyoming lake to visit in October than “Bloody Lake” in Carbon County?. Probably, but it wouldn’t have the spirit of the season behind it. After all, the battle that gave Bloody Lake its...
Rawlins officials opt to re-advertise for trash hauling bids
Instead of awarding a municipal solid waste agreement, Rawlins City Council scrapped the current process and voted Tuesday to re-advertise a request for proposal to haul the city’s waste and recyclable cardboard. The original process, which was described as “messy,” had the city’s two licensed trash haulers, Wyoming Waste...
Details emerge in juvenile crime spree that ended in Carbon County
As reported by Bigfoot 99 early Monday morning, two male juveniles stole a white Jeep Commander in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once in Bairoil, they stole Gary Engstrom’s Chevy Tahoe. The suspects managed only to make it about two miles from the Engstrom’s before rolling both trucks into a ditch out front of JR and Stephanie Bagley’s home. Afterwards, the youths took Bagley’s truck and led him on a high-speed pursuit, south, into Rawlins, that ended with the vehicle wedged under a Union Pacific train car.
Rawlins approves changes to vicious animal ordinance
Rawlins City Council gave final approval Tuesday to an amended ordinance regarding nuisance and vicious animals. As during the first two readings, council waived the reading of the amended ordinance, which makes it a misdemeanor to keep or harbor a pet that attacks people or other animals. A sliding scale of penalties include fees, neutering of the animal, insurance coverage and ultimately forfeiture of the offending pet.
