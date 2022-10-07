Read full article on original website
ESPN
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
MLS・
Euro 2024 qualifiers: England given Italy rematch, Ireland face daunting group
The draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers has thrown up a repeat of the 2020 final, with Italy facing England in Group C. There were gasps at the Festhalle in Frankfurt as the former Germany striker Karl-Heinz Riedle pulled England’s name out of the second pot of seeds. On paper, it is England’s toughest qualifying group in more than two decades, with Ukraine and North Macedonia also contesting the two available places at the finals in Germany. Malta complete the five-team group.
Sporting News
England vs USA score, result: Lionesses edge USWNT, but Trinity Rodman goal is controversially disallowed
England vs. USA at sold-out Wembley Stadium lived up to the hype. European champions England claimed the heavyweight battle against World Cup champions USA by a 2-1 score, but it was not without controversy. The USA thought they had the 2-2 equalizer on a 37th-minute goal by Trinity Rodman, but...
ESPN
Wonderful opening World Cup weekend highlights all that is good in women's rugby
AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- A Rugby World Cup five years in the making, the opening night of the 2021 edition went off exactly to script with a sold-out crowd filling the stands at Eden Park on Saturday night to witness three highly entertaining and enthralling matches, while also being treated to pop sensation Rita Ora and her movie director husband Taika Waititi.
Post Register
Wales win thriller over Scotland at Women's Rugby World Cup
Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play Sunday on the second day of the Women's Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand. Canada beat Japan 41-5 and Wales edged Scotland 18-15, also at Whangarei.
ESPN
England's win over USWNT a barometer for World Cup hopes
LONDON -- There were reminders of England's glorious Euro 2022-winning summer everywhere on Friday night. But this team isn't yet ready to be consigned to nostalgia as, in front of a packed Wembley, we got a first proper sight of what type of England side will be heading to the World Cup in 2023.
MLS・
Paulo Dybala could miss the 2022 World Cup after sustaining freak injury during AS Roma's victory over Lecce... with Jose Mourinho claiming it will be 'difficult' for the Argentina forward to return before 2023
Paulo Dybala could miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after suffering a serious injury in AS Roma's 2-1 home win over Lecce. Dybala was substituted straight after scoring the winning penalty in the 48th minute, leaving the pitch with what appeared to be a muscle problem. Medical staff were...
European champ Italy draws England in Euro 2024 qualifying
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — At a time when UEFA is considering changes to revive interest in European Championship qualifying matches, the draw for Euro 2024 threw up some big-time clashes. Most notably, the finalists of the last tournament will meet again on the way to Germany after...
Euro 2024 qualifying draw – as it happened
England were reunited with Italy, Scotland will face Spain and Norway – but it was a nightmare draw for the Republic of Ireland
Sporting News
Women's World Cup draw 2023: Venue, date, time, TV, streaming and how it works
While the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is edging closer, momentum is already starting to build for the 2023 Women's World Cup which will be held in Australia and New Zealand. The FIFA tournament will kick off in July next year with women's football exploding like never before. The ninth...
Sarina Wiegman keeps England focused on World Cup target after win over USA
Sarina Wiegman stressed England will only be able to lay claim to being the best team on the planet once they have lifted the World Cup after her side defeated the United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley.Returning to the scene of their historic European Championship triumph in the summer, the Lionesses recorded their first victory since 2017 over the US, who had beaten them en route to claiming the 2019 World Cup.England are 23 matches undefeated under Wiegman, winning 21 of those, as they prepare for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.When asked if her...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Argentina 6, Peru 0
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Argentina's route of Peru. Tied on points but trailing South American rival Brazil...
FIFA・
FOX Sports
USWNT fall to England in preview of potential World Cup clash
This was the game everyone had been anticipating for months. The reigning World Cup champion United States against the recently crowned European champion England at the iconic Wembley Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd. England won 2-1 in a game that was technically a friendly, but certainly didn't feel...
Yardbarker
Watch: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Ronaldo’s latest goalscoring milestone
Last week the headlines focused on Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench against Manchester City. Tonight, they paint a different story as he scored his 700th club goal. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Ronaldo’s latest milestone during his post-match assessment via BT Sport. Ferdinand said: “This...
