Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
WTHI
Soccer Sectionals Scoreboards
Washington Girls Soccer beats Princeton 5-2. Washington Boys Soccer beats Gibson Southern 2-0. Greencastle Boys Soccer beats Northview 7-2. GCA Boys Soccer beats WRV 2-0. South Knox Boys Soccer beats Washington Catholic 4-0.
14news.com
IHSAA boys and girls cross country sectionals held at Angel Mounds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA boys and girls cross country season has reached the postseason. Runners took their first strides on the road to the state finals as they participated in sectional meets all across the state. Angel Mounds was the site for the local sectional, and Reitz swept...
Home Team Friday: Boonville vs. Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) Boonville – 54 Washington – 8
Home Team Friday: Mt. Vernon vs. North Posey
POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Mt. Vernon – 13 North Posey – 28
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. Apollo
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson County – 62 Apollo – 28
whvoradio.com
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
Parade kicks off Fall Festival finale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The weekend wrapped up this year’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, but not without a big parade to celebrate first. Saturday afternoon, the parade made its way down Franklin Street with a special guest — Deputy Bryan Hicks. It’s now been over a year since he was shot while responding […]
visitowensboro.com
Travel to Owensboro to Catch Jake Owen Concert
What better way to kick off the holiday season than with a country music concert from one of the biggest names in the game?!. Country music star Jake Owen will perform live at the Owensboro Sportscenter on November 10, with special guests Travis Denning and Mackenzie Carpenter singing along with him.
RELATED PEOPLE
speedonthewater.com
Inside The SOTW Mag 2022 Interview Issue—Jeff Hoefling And Audra Meyer
Jeff Hoefling and Audra Meyer grew up less than a mile from each another in Evansville, Ind., where they still live and work. But until eight years ago they’d never met. Now, they’re inseparable and among the most welcoming, instantly likable couples you’ll meet in the go-fast boating world. Hoefling, who owns Lively Machine Company, and Meyer, who works in financial services for Merrill-Lynch, help organize the annual Kuttawa Cannonball Run in Kentucky alongside their friends, Terry and Melanie Martin, and renowned boat painter Stephen Miles and his wife, Heather.
Petting Zoos Within Driving Distance of Evansville, IN
Fall is officially here and aside from pumpkin picking, spooky shenanigans, and overdosing on pumpkin spice lattes, one of my favorite activities this time of year is visiting petting zoos. And it turns out we have plenty to choose from around the tri-state!. Lover of ALL Animals. Anyone who knows...
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
scoringlive.com
No. 11 Aiea bombards Castle
KANEOHE—Ezekiel Olie threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 11 Aiea past Castle, 52-35 at the Knights field Saturday to keep pace in the OIA Division I standings. For the second week in a row, Na Alii (6-2 overall, 4-1 OIA) rolled up over 500 yards...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
New patriotic Fall Festival tradition here to stay
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem. Each day through the Fall […]
14news.com
Franklin Street back open after 2022 Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - West Franklin Street is back to normal following the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club and volunteers were out Sunday morning not just on Franklin Street, but also in the surrounding area. Officials with the Nut Club say the clean-up process can take hours, but each year, they aim to have the street back open early in the afternoon.
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
Devoted Foodies Miss These Owensboro, Kentucky Restaurants The Most
There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your suggestions. I miss Waffle House! - John...
Castle Bands Half Pot reaches $100K milestone
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — One lucky winner will be taking home a good chunk of change as the drawing inches closer for the Castle High School Bands Half Pot. At the start of the weekend, the half pot total reached a massive milestone of $100,000. That total has continued to climb slowly throughout the day. […]
14news.com
Evansville fire crews battle east side apartment fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Fire Department are battling a fire on the east side. They say it happened at an apartment on South Green River Road around 11:30 p.m. Investigators are on scene looking into the incident. We will update this story as more information becomes...
Comments / 0