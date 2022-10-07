ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer

I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.
San José Spotlight

New laws coming from Silicon Valley lawmakers

Santa Clara County representatives are seeing their work turn into reality following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signing of a flurry of bills at the end of September. These new laws stem from both the state Senate and Assembly, and deal with addressing housing displacement, more stringent screening of potential police officers and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
The Verge

Subjecting workers to webcam monitoring violates privacy, Dutch court rules

A Florida-headquartered company has been ordered to pay about €75,000 (around $73,000) in compensation and other fees after firing a Netherlands-based remote worker who refused to keep their webcam on all day, NL Times reports. The company, Chetu, said the unnamed employee was required to attend a virtual classroom with their webcam turned on for the entire day and their screen remotely monitored.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Doctors under threat from far-right activists for providing trans care

A growing number of doctors are under threat from far-right activists for caring for transgender patients. NBC’s Ben Collins discusses how a doctor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s UW Health gender services program is being targeting by several social media accounts for providing care to transgender adolescents. Oct. 7, 2022.
MADISON, WI
TheConversationAU

New 'ethics guidance' for top science journals aims to root out harmful research – but can it succeed?

The British journal Nature was founded in 1869 and is one of the world’s most influential and prestigious outlets for scientific research. Its publisher, Nature Portfolio (a subsidiary of the academic publishing giant Springer Nature), also publishes dozens of specialised journals under the Nature banner, covering almost every branch of science. In August, the company published new ethics guidance for researchers. The new guidance is part of Nature’s “attempt to acknowledge and learn from our troubled deep and recent past, understand the roots of injustice and work to address them as we aim to make the scientific enterprise open and welcoming...
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Laws of Human Behavior

Human behavior follows several laws. We take shortcuts, the frequency of words in any text follows a power law, and with more cognitive effort the power law curve becomes steeper. Even though language users can access all the words in a language, we only use 20 percent of the available...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Hill

To keep people safe, Congress should invest in what communities need

Over these last few months, some lawmakers have been clamoring to pass new “public safety” bills that would pour more resources into police departments nationwide. These lawmakers point to crime rates and fears that violence is increasing. At almost no point, though, have we heard anyone ask a basic question: If our goal is to keep families and communities safe, will these investments work? And what do communities actually want?
CONGRESS & COURTS

