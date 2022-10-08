Sheldon Keefe Post Game, Red Wings 4 vs. Leafs 2: “We’re really happy with what we have gotten out of Ilya Samsonov”

Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings rookie Elmer Soderblom makes cut for 23-man opening night roster
Monday was a busy day across the NHL, with 23-man rosters due by 5 p.m. The paperwork has to be in the day before the league opens the season, and while the Detroit Red Wings don't open till Friday, there are two games Tuesday. The Wings got to 23 by...
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
Detroit News
Red Wings' opening-night roster starting to take shape
Detroit — The Red Wings are opening the regular season on Friday at Little Caesars Arena against Montreal. By 5 p.m. Monday, the Wings need to settle on the 23-man roster that'll face the Canadiens. They took a major step toward settling on that roster Sunday by trimming 15 players.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Place Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, Adam Gaudette and Victor Mete on Waivers, Denis Malgin Makes Team
As first reported by NorthStarBets’ Chris Johnston, Forwards Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford and Adam Gaudette and defenseman Victor Mete were placed on the waiver wire Sunday. Should they go unclaimed over the course of 24-hours, it’s likely they would be assigned to the Toronto Marlies. Denis Malgin, who...
Red Wings keep Elmer Soderblom as part of final roster
Up front, the Red Wings are led by captain Dylan Larkin and fellow center Andrew Copp and wingers Tyler Bertuzzi, Lucas Raymond and Jakub Vrana.
Will the Avalanche repeat as NHL champions? Get to know 8 franchises in league history to win consecutive Stanley Cups
The Colorado Avalanche are seeking to join a proud fraternity of eight NHL franchises to win consecutive Stanley Cups. Here is a breakdown of each team to repeat as champions. MONTREAL CANADIENS 1930-31 (2X)1956-60 (5X)1968-69 (2X)1976-79 (4X) How it happened: Montreal dominated the pre-expansion era of the NHL when only six teams made up the...
Homer-ific! Detroit Red Wings have a new, ambitious No. 96 in Jake Walman
Jake Walman needed a new number to wear, because the No. 8 he briefly wore last season with the Detroit Red Wings had been given to a newcomer. He liked his birth year, so he googled "Red Wings" and "96" to see what that would look like. The results came up with page after page of Tomas Holmstrom, the former 10th-round pick who went on to win four Stanley Cups and play more than 1,000 games with the Wings.
Yardbarker
Coyotes claim Valimaki, Adam Gaudette and other former Canucks hit waivers, Wolanin and Dries clear: Around the League
Welcome back to Around the League, a column in which we deliver you news from around the National Hockey League, oftentimes through a Canucks-tinted lens. Yesterday, we wrote about the Juuso Valimaki sweepstakes, explaining how we expected there to be a sweepstakes of sorts for the 2017 16th overall pick.
Yardbarker
Where Klim Kostin Fits in the Oilers Organization
The defensive depth on the left side for the Oilers was deep, seeing how Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg, Ryan Murray, and Markus Niemelainen were all ahead of Samorukov. Both general managers Ken Holland and Doug Armstrong gave one of their most NHL-ready prospects a fresh start and a better opportunity on a different team.
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
The Sabres name Kyle Okposo their captain.
After playing 529 games with the New York Islanders, Okposo signed a free agent contract with the Sabres in 2016 and has played 380 games with Buffalo
