Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: North Iredell one win from completing unbeaten regular season
Raiders one win from completing unbeaten regular season. OLIN—North Iredell dominated St. Stephens on senior night Monday. The Raiders (23-0, 13-0) prevailed 25-15, 25-10, 25-5. No other details on the match were available. North Iredell looks to complete a perfect regular season on Wednesday when it travels to North...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Mooresville vs South Iredell
Scenes from Friday night's Homecoming game at South Iredell. Mooresville won 47-14 to take over sole possession of first place in the Greater Metro Conference.
Statesville Record & Landmark
SIAA registering for youth basketball
SIAA Sports has opened registration for recreational youth basketball. This program is offered for all boys and girls in kindergarten through 8th grade, as well as high school boys grades 9-12. Practices for grades 1-8 begin in November and are held at local Mooresville I-SS county schools. Saturday games will...
cn2.com
5 Players to Represent YC in Shrine Bowl
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Five York County players will represent in this year’s Shrine Bowl.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Obituary for Spencer William Boger, 79: “He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy from December 1941 to October 1945. On Nov. 30, 1945, he married Olga Luella Smith Boger. He was a retired carpenter in the construction industry.” (10/10) Mooresville 29,...
WBTV
The Kannapolis new project developments are underway
Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
NC A&T student designs sneakers for Nike honoring HBCUs
A Charlotte native is a part of a campaign with Nike that highlights HBCUs like North Carolina A&T.
Lenoir man nabs $700K lottery scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lenoir man was the lucky recipient of a $700,000 scratch-off, North Carolina Lottery announced. Lenoir resident Jose Romero-Garcia bought a Scorching Hot 7s ticket at Cheek’s Convenience store on Blowing Rock Boulevard and took home $497,073 after taxes. The ticket purchased was s a$10 ticket and the prize […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
We need to honor Statesville's Doris Betts
Today, let me tell you about a sometimes-overlooked local writer. Born on a farm a few miles out from Statesville on June 4, 1932, Doris June Waugh was the daughter and only child of William E. and Mary Ellen Freeze Waugh, who were textile mill workers. The Waughs later moved to town and lived at 233 Kelly St.
ncatregister.com
MVP Mike Reigns Victorious: Rap Battle Recap
SUAB’s Face-2-Face Battle Rap Showdown did not fall short of its name. On Friday, students took to the mic to see who had the best bars. The competition consisted of five rounds in total. Round one was self introductions, round two was “Rep Yo City,” round three was “Let’s Talk About Mamas,” round four was “Follow Their Lead,” and the championship round was a freestyle. The winner was determined by the audience.
Carolina Panthers
Panthers part ways with head coach Matt Rhule
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers on Monday parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule, after the team fell to 1-4 with a home loss to San Francisco. He leaves with an 11-27 record (.289 winning percentage). The 47-year-old Rhule had generally turned his college teams at Temple and Baylor around...
WBTV
WFNZ response to Matt Rhule firing
Ex Baylor Coach Matt Rhule Fired By Carolina Panthers
Former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has been fired by the Carolina Panthers five games into his third season.
Statesville Record & Landmark
‘A strong diverse show’: 40th annual Artoberfest winners are announced
Mooresville Arts is hosting its 40th Anniversary Artoberfest Judged Show & Competition. Fifty-three artists submitted a total of 137 entries in the show featuring a wide range of media. Works include paintings, drawings, clay, glass, mixed media, wood, mosaics and bas-relief. The Artoberfest exhibit will be on display at Mooresville...
Carolina BalloonFest Taking Flight Near Charlotte
The Carolina BalloonFest will take flight this month in Statesville.
'Extremely aggressive' escaped rodeo bull remains at large in N.C.
An escaped rodeo bull described at dangerous and extremely aggressive remained at large in North Carolina on Saturday as officials searched for the 700-pound animal.
Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 miles per hour. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the...
Popular Lake Norman restaurateurs open first Charlotte eatery
CHARLOTTE — The husband-and-wife duo behind Lake Norman hot spots Kindred, Hello, Sailor and milkbread have opened their first venture within Charlotte city limits. Joe and Katy Kindred have opened the second milkbread cafe in the iconic former Dairy Queen building in Plaza Midwood. The spot at 1431 Central...
qcnews.com
Swimming Advisory issued after 900 gallons of sewage possibly spilled into part of Lake Norman
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Health officials issued a Swimming Advisory Sunday for an area of Lake Norman in Lincoln County after around 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into the water. Officials said a wastewater spill happened Sunday due to a sewer forcemain break. The...
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
