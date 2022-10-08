SUAB’s Face-2-Face Battle Rap Showdown did not fall short of its name. On Friday, students took to the mic to see who had the best bars. The competition consisted of five rounds in total. Round one was self introductions, round two was “Rep Yo City,” round three was “Let’s Talk About Mamas,” round four was “Follow Their Lead,” and the championship round was a freestyle. The winner was determined by the audience.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO