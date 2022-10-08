ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: North Iredell one win from completing unbeaten regular season

Raiders one win from completing unbeaten regular season. OLIN—North Iredell dominated St. Stephens on senior night Monday. The Raiders (23-0, 13-0) prevailed 25-15, 25-10, 25-5. No other details on the match were available. North Iredell looks to complete a perfect regular season on Wednesday when it travels to North...
OLIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Mooresville vs South Iredell

Scenes from Friday night's Homecoming game at South Iredell. Mooresville won 47-14 to take over sole possession of first place in the Greater Metro Conference.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

SIAA registering for youth basketball

SIAA Sports has opened registration for recreational youth basketball. This program is offered for all boys and girls in kindergarten through 8th grade, as well as high school boys grades 9-12. Practices for grades 1-8 begin in November and are held at local Mooresville I-SS county schools. Saturday games will...
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Statesville, NC
Sports
City
Statesville, NC
City
Troutman, NC
Mooresville, NC
Football
Mooresville, NC
Sports
City
Kannapolis, NC
Statesville, NC
Football
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

Obituary for Spencer William Boger, 79: “He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy from December 1941 to October 1945. On Nov. 30, 1945, he married Olga Luella Smith Boger. He was a retired carpenter in the construction industry.” (10/10) Mooresville 29,...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

The Kannapolis new project developments are underway

Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Queen City News

Lenoir man nabs $700K lottery scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lenoir man was the lucky recipient of a $700,000 scratch-off, North Carolina Lottery announced. Lenoir resident Jose Romero-Garcia bought a Scorching Hot 7s ticket at Cheek’s Convenience store on Blowing Rock Boulevard and took home $497,073 after taxes. The ticket purchased was s a$10 ticket and the prize […]
LENOIR, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Statesville Record & Landmark

We need to honor Statesville's Doris Betts

Today, let me tell you about a sometimes-overlooked local writer. Born on a farm a few miles out from Statesville on June 4, 1932, Doris June Waugh was the daughter and only child of William E. and Mary Ellen Freeze Waugh, who were textile mill workers. The Waughs later moved to town and lived at 233 Kelly St.
STATESVILLE, NC
ncatregister.com

MVP Mike Reigns Victorious: Rap Battle Recap

SUAB’s Face-2-Face Battle Rap Showdown did not fall short of its name. On Friday, students took to the mic to see who had the best bars. The competition consisted of five rounds in total. Round one was self introductions, round two was “Rep Yo City,” round three was “Let’s Talk About Mamas,” round four was “Follow Their Lead,” and the championship round was a freestyle. The winner was determined by the audience.
SALISBURY, NC
Carolina Panthers

Panthers part ways with head coach Matt Rhule

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers on Monday parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule, after the team fell to 1-4 with a home loss to San Francisco. He leaves with an 11-27 record (.289 winning percentage). The 47-year-old Rhule had generally turned his college teams at Temple and Baylor around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WFNZ response to Matt Rhule firing

Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Statesville Record & Landmark

‘A strong diverse show’: 40th annual Artoberfest winners are announced

Mooresville Arts is hosting its 40th Anniversary Artoberfest Judged Show & Competition. Fifty-three artists submitted a total of 137 entries in the show featuring a wide range of media. Works include paintings, drawings, clay, glass, mixed media, wood, mosaics and bas-relief. The Artoberfest exhibit will be on display at Mooresville...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 miles per hour. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy