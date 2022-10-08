ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, AL

Troy Messenger

Region champ Trojans travel to Headland Friday

The Class 5A, Region 2 Champion Charles Henderson Trojans (6-1, 4-0) are back on the road this Friday for a region matchup with the Headland Rams (4-3, 2-2). Charles Henderson’s dominant 34-7 win over Eufaula last week clinched the Trojans’ first region championship since 2013, which just so happens to be the last time CHHS made it to a state championship game. It was Charles Henderson’s fifth ever region championship in school history.
HEADLAND, AL
Troy Messenger

TJ Jackson making his mark as a pass rusher

Troy sophomore defensive end TJ Jackson has exploded in the 2022 season, becoming one of the top pass rushers in the Sun Belt Conference. Through six games, Jackson leads the entire Sun Belt in sacks (5.5) and tackles-for-loss (9.0) on the season. Jackson also ranks in the Top 10 in both categories in the entire country. He’s been a consistent force, as well, recording at least one tackle-for-loss and one sack in four of Troy’s first six games.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Brooks surpasses 1,000 kills as Trojans sweep Marshall

Troy volleyball senior Julia Brooks surpassed 1,000 career kills in the Trojans’ Friday sweep over Sun Belt Conference foe Marshall. The Troy Trojans (10-8, 4-2) took the 3-0 sweep over the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-11, 1-4) after also picking up a 3-1 win on Thursday. In the Friday Sun Belt Conference match, Troy won all three sets 25-17, 25-13 and 25-18 to pick up a dominating conference win, a take the home series with Marshall.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy soccer ties Southern Miss

The Troy Trojans’ weekend of competition with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles came to a close on Sunday night with a 1-1 tie in a home soccer match. Over the weekend, Troy went 3-0-1 against Southern Miss with the football team picking up a win on Saturday and the volleyball team sweeping Southern Miss in two matches on Thursday and Friday. The soccer team, however, slugged it out for its third tie of the season and second Sun Belt Conference tie.
TROY, AL
Alabama Now

Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. clash with words after Jackson State win

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win. Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.
JACKSON, MS
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders’ son trolls Alabama State on social media

The college football world was taken aback watching the tense scene between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. after the Tigers’ 26-12 win over the Hornets Saturday. Robinson caused a scene at the end of the game by not wanting to shake...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
DOTHAN, AL
wvasfm.org

2022 Magic City Classic

Media outlets report the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola has announced Outkast member “Big Boi” will be the postgame concert performer. “Big Boi” will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29th. Tickets start at $25...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Local streets to be closed for Troy Homecoming activities

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the City of Troy will be celebrating Troy University’s Annual Homecoming weekend. During this weekend of festivities which include the Appreciation Parade downtown Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and the football game that afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The Troy Police Department would like to encourage...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Seed swap at Brundidge library Saturday

All those who love to plant and grow flowers and vegetables are invited to come together at 9 a.m. Saturday on the front porch of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge to share and swap seeds, plants and/or bulbs. “And if you’ve got vegetables or flowers or anything else...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
WTVM

Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. Around 9 a.m. on October 11, Opelika police responded to a domestic violence call on Opelika Road. However, before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect left. Police were able to track him to his home, where the hostage incident occurred.
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Fort Rucker name change approved

FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The installations and facilities […]
FORT RUCKER, AL
wdhn.com

Houston County approves new sanitation policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

