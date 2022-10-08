Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Schindler among top strikeout leaders in Nebraska
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Jersey on, or jersey off, Jerzie Schindler is a proud Bison. “Having the team behind me, I can’t be more proud of them because I can go out there and pitch with so much confidence,” Schindler said. “Big thing with me and her...
News Channel Nebraska
Kelley blisters course for Class B title; Duchesne claims 9th team crown
GERING, Neb. -- Omaha Duchesne extended a slim first-day lead and held off Scottsbluff to claim the NSAA Class B girls golf championship on Tuesday. In the race for the individual title, Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley fired a blistering final round to knock off defending champion, Elkhorn North junior Julia Karmazin, and claim the crown.
News Channel Nebraska
Lady Raiders Win Western Conference
SCOTTSBLUFF – The Sidney Lady Raider volleyball team defeated Scottsbluff 18-25, 25-15, 25-18 in the championship game to win the Western Conference Tournament Saturday at Scottsbluff High School. Sidney, who entered the tournament as the top seed, began with pool play at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning in Pool A...
KSNB Local4
Another Sunday, another dose of Top 5 Plays!
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday! Time to hit that rewind button on the last week of local area games with Local4′s Top 5 Plays of the Week!. 5. Hastings College women soccer’s Dulce Lopez makes a goal for the Broncos as they win in shutout fashion, 4-0.
KSNB Local4
UNK women’s soccer falls to Northeastern
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Northeastern State RiverHawks scored goals in each half to down Nebraska Kearney, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. NSU moves to 5-2-7 (2-2-3) while UNK falls to 0-11-3 (0-5-2). The ‘Hawks are now seventh in the MIAA with nine points.
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska man celebrates 101st birthday
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - When Wayne Hilder was born in 1921, Warren G. Harding was the president, Babe Ruth was hitting home runs for the Yankees, and the “Roaring 20′s” were about to kick off. On October 11th, Hilder celebrated his 101st birthday in style, with his...
Lingle, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KSNB Local4
Blazin’ Wings N More open for business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Ryder Park soon to be home of Inclusive Playground
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local park will soon get some upgrades that will make it fun and inclusive for all. Ryder Park will soon have an ‘Inclusive Playground’ within the next year. The idea about an inclusive playground came from Central Community College students as a part of their community engagement project, over a year ago.
KSNB Local4
Hastings ‘Racino’ tries to make a comeback
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Plans for the Hastings Racino will see the Hasting Planning Commission once again on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It was just in March that the horse track casino came before the city council and was struck down because it did not have a majority vote. During its first run through the various city leaders, it was a hot topic among those who opposed the move.
News Channel Nebraska
New segment of Heartland Expressway to open Monday near Alliance
ALLIANCE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to be in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, Oct. 17 for an opening celebration of a new-look highway. Construction on the $32 million, 14-mile stretch of the Heartland Expressway 20 miles south of Alliance started in March 2021. The project was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, thanks in-part to an $18.3 million INFRA Grant.
KSNB Local4
CCC to host Big Idea Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The inaugural Big Idea Grand Island will take place on Thursday, October 27, at Kinkaider Brewing Company in the Railside Business District. Big Idea Grand Island is a version of the popular ABC show Shark Tank. Finalists compete to win money and resources to make their idea a reality.
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
klkntv.com
Man accused of intimidating police officers with a stick outside Nebraska church
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man armed himself with a large stick when officers approached him Monday. This happened near St. Mary’s Cathedral on South Cedar Street around 3 p.m. Police say Othman Mohamed began swinging the stick around, struck a tree,...
KSNB Local4
San Francisco man gets 11 year for transporting drugs in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for transporting drugs through Nebraska. United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha of San Francisco, to a term of 135 months following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: 'The Sand Bar'
Kearney Hub
New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island
A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
