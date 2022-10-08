ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Kelley blisters course for Class B title; Duchesne claims 9th team crown

GERING, Neb. -- Omaha Duchesne extended a slim first-day lead and held off Scottsbluff to claim the NSAA Class B girls golf championship on Tuesday. In the race for the individual title, Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley fired a blistering final round to knock off defending champion, Elkhorn North junior Julia Karmazin, and claim the crown.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lady Raiders Win Western Conference

SCOTTSBLUFF – The Sidney Lady Raider volleyball team defeated Scottsbluff 18-25, 25-15, 25-18 in the championship game to win the Western Conference Tournament Saturday at Scottsbluff High School. Sidney, who entered the tournament as the top seed, began with pool play at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning in Pool A...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
KSNB Local4

Another Sunday, another dose of Top 5 Plays!

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday! Time to hit that rewind button on the last week of local area games with Local4′s Top 5 Plays of the Week!. 5. Hastings College women soccer’s Dulce Lopez makes a goal for the Broncos as they win in shutout fashion, 4-0.
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK women’s soccer falls to Northeastern

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Northeastern State RiverHawks scored goals in each half to down Nebraska Kearney, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. NSU moves to 5-2-7 (2-2-3) while UNK falls to 0-11-3 (0-5-2). The ‘Hawks are now seventh in the MIAA with nine points.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Nebraska man celebrates 101st birthday

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - When Wayne Hilder was born in 1921, Warren G. Harding was the president, Babe Ruth was hitting home runs for the Yankees, and the “Roaring 20′s” were about to kick off. On October 11th, Hilder celebrated his 101st birthday in style, with his...
AURORA, NE
High School Football PRO

Lingle, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LINGLE, WY
KSNB Local4

Blazin’ Wings N More open for business

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Ryder Park soon to be home of Inclusive Playground

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local park will soon get some upgrades that will make it fun and inclusive for all. Ryder Park will soon have an ‘Inclusive Playground’ within the next year. The idea about an inclusive playground came from Central Community College students as a part of their community engagement project, over a year ago.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings ‘Racino’ tries to make a comeback

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Plans for the Hastings Racino will see the Hasting Planning Commission once again on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It was just in March that the horse track casino came before the city council and was struck down because it did not have a majority vote. During its first run through the various city leaders, it was a hot topic among those who opposed the move.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New segment of Heartland Expressway to open Monday near Alliance

ALLIANCE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to be in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, Oct. 17 for an opening celebration of a new-look highway. Construction on the $32 million, 14-mile stretch of the Heartland Expressway 20 miles south of Alliance started in March 2021. The project was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, thanks in-part to an $18.3 million INFRA Grant.
ALLIANCE, NE
KSNB Local4

CCC to host Big Idea Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The inaugural Big Idea Grand Island will take place on Thursday, October 27, at Kinkaider Brewing Company in the Railside Business District. Big Idea Grand Island is a version of the popular ABC show Shark Tank. Finalists compete to win money and resources to make their idea a reality.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg

KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police found two lost juveniles

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

San Francisco man gets 11 year for transporting drugs in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for transporting drugs through Nebraska. United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha of San Francisco, to a term of 135 months following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: 'The Sand Bar'

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad addressed the county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday about his concerns for communication for first responders. In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Hastings ‘Racino’...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island

A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

