KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Schindler among top strikeout leaders in Nebraska
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Jersey on, or jersey off, Jerzie Schindler is a proud Bison. “Having the team behind me, I can’t be more proud of them because I can go out there and pitch with so much confidence,” Schindler said. “Big thing with me and her...
KSNB Local4
Another Sunday, another dose of Top 5 Plays!
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday! Time to hit that rewind button on the last week of local area games with Local4′s Top 5 Plays of the Week!. 5. Hastings College women soccer’s Dulce Lopez makes a goal for the Broncos as they win in shutout fashion, 4-0.
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska man celebrates 101st birthday
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - When Wayne Hilder was born in 1921, Warren G. Harding was the president, Babe Ruth was hitting home runs for the Yankees, and the “Roaring 20′s” were about to kick off. On October 11th, Hilder celebrated his 101st birthday in style, with his...
klkntv.com
Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
Norfolk, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Norfolk. The Aquinas Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Aquinas Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
KSNB Local4
Hastings ‘Racino’ tries to make a comeback
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Plans for the Hastings Racino will see the Hasting Planning Commission once again on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It was just in March that the horse track casino came before the city council and was struck down because it did not have a majority vote. During its first run through the various city leaders, it was a hot topic among those who opposed the move.
klkntv.com
Man accused of intimidating police officers with a stick outside Nebraska church
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man armed himself with a large stick when officers approached him Monday. This happened near St. Mary’s Cathedral on South Cedar Street around 3 p.m. Police say Othman Mohamed began swinging the stick around, struck a tree,...
KSNB Local4
Ryder Park soon to be home of Inclusive Playground
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local park will soon get some upgrades that will make it fun and inclusive for all. Ryder Park will soon have an ‘Inclusive Playground’ within the next year. The idea about an inclusive playground came from Central Community College students as a part of their community engagement project, over a year ago.
KSNB Local4
Wedding moved to Grand Island due to Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee Wildfire has affected many in North Central Nebraska including one couple that was forced to relocate their wedding. Jami Foster and Jared Denny will still have their wedding thanks to one of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s hospitality class, Class for Advanced Events; choosing them as the couple students will plan and decorate a wedding for. The crew has been working overtime to finish the job.
KSNB Local4
Blazin’ Wings N More open for business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Said's request for post-conviction relief denied
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A convicted murderer from central Nebraska has had his latest attempt to be freed from prison shot down. The Nebraska Court of Appeals denied Ahmed Said's request for post-conviction relief on Tuesday morning. Said was initially convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 for the murder of...
KSNB Local4
San Francisco man gets 11 year for transporting drugs in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for transporting drugs through Nebraska. United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha of San Francisco, to a term of 135 months following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release.
WOWT
Nebraska corrections in-custody death investigation reveals critical medical care
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A new report just released is critical about medical care at the state prison for women in York. It’s a result of an investigation into the death of inmate Niccole Wetherell. She died in February 2021 at the age of 40 while serving a life sentence for murder in Sarpy County.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
KSNB Local4
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
KSNB Local4
The beautiful weather spills over into the new work week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another beautiful day across the Cornhusker state as we saw sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. The warming trend will continue over the next several days ahead of our next system that will bring breezy and cooler weather mid week. Great weather this evening for those dinner plans. You may want to opt for outdoor seating as temperatures will remain in the 70s before sunset with light northwest winds around 5 mph. You may want to have a jacket handy if you plan on staying out late as temperatures will fall rapidly into the 50s under clear skies and with calm winds.
KSNB Local4
Hall County looking into using a new radio system
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) -Tuesday night, Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad addressed the county’s Board of Commissioners about his concerns surroudning communication for first responders. During that meeding he laid out his case for why the county should consider switching to a digital radio system. According to Sheriff Conrad,...
News Channel Nebraska
Exotic animal auction held over weekend
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- An exotic animal auction took place this weekend in Platte Valley. Community members from around the area had the opportunity to purchase different types of animals that were for sale in Columbus at Ag Park. Some animals that were featured were yaks, cows, goats, different types of...
