News Channel Nebraska
Kelley blisters course for Class B title; Duchesne claims 9th team crown
GERING, Neb. -- Omaha Duchesne extended a slim first-day lead and held off Scottsbluff to claim the NSAA Class B girls golf championship on Tuesday. In the race for the individual title, Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley fired a blistering final round to knock off defending champion, Elkhorn North junior Julia Karmazin, and claim the crown.
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Schindler among top strikeout leaders in Nebraska
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Jersey on, or jersey off, Jerzie Schindler is a proud Bison. “Having the team behind me, I can’t be more proud of them because I can go out there and pitch with so much confidence,” Schindler said. “Big thing with me and her...
norfolkneradio.com
Coolest Thing Made In Nebraska Winner Announced
The champion of the Coolest Things Made in Nebraska is the New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car made at Kawasaki Motors in Lincoln. James Berringer is the Senior Vice President of Membership and Marketing with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce says this competition was a great way to learn about the many products made in the Cornhusker State. It also showcased the importance of manufacturing in the state.
KSNB Local4
Omaha native Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen recently took home the crown for Miss Teen USA. Faron Medhi, 18, says she still can’t believe it, and her reaction to winning says it all. “They called Idaho and I thought she won, so I was excited for her! Then I was like hold on, that’s me?! I won? It’s honestly so crazy; definitely has not sunken in yet,” Faron said.
KSNB Local4
Ryder Park soon to be home of Inclusive Playground
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local park will soon get some upgrades that will make it fun and inclusive for all. Ryder Park will soon have an ‘Inclusive Playground’ within the next year. The idea about an inclusive playground came from Central Community College students as a part of their community engagement project, over a year ago.
WOWT
Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska man celebrates 101st birthday
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - When Wayne Hilder was born in 1921, Warren G. Harding was the president, Babe Ruth was hitting home runs for the Yankees, and the “Roaring 20′s” were about to kick off. On October 11th, Hilder celebrated his 101st birthday in style, with his...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska announces former Husker national champion joining radio broadcast, replacing Matt Davison
Cornhusker fans will hear a familiar voice in the Nebraska broadcasting booth. Former Husker national champion Damon Benning will be joining the team, taking the place of Matt Davison. Matt Davison will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison was also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Blazin’ Wings N More open for business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
WOWT
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB
Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
hbsdealer.com
Floor & Decor enters Nebraska
Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
KSNB Local4
UNK women’s soccer falls to Northeastern
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Northeastern State RiverHawks scored goals in each half to down Nebraska Kearney, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. NSU moves to 5-2-7 (2-2-3) while UNK falls to 0-11-3 (0-5-2). The ‘Hawks are now seventh in the MIAA with nine points.
Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer
One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
klkntv.com
Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
WOWT
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
KSNB Local4
Rodriguez Named B1G Co-Defensive Player of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps at Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week. The Sterling, Ill., native had a season-high 25 assists in a sweep over the Wolverines on Saturday night. She also had a pair of aces and was perfect on 17 reception attempts. Against Michigan State last Thursday, Rodriguez recorded 11 digs and an ace with 15 perfect receptions.
