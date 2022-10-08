The Mariners did more than just break their decades-long postseason drought, because as sweet as it was to say they “got there,” it would have been more than a little bittersweet to have done so and not play a single home game (as would have happened if they’d lost to the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series). But thanks to one of the most stunning comebacks in playoff history in Game 2 in Toronto on Saturday, Seattle moved on. They have to start in Houston, sure. But there will be at least one home playoff game at T-Mobile Park. It promises to be an incredible environment.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO