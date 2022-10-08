Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
MLB
Here are the keys to each Division Series
With the Wild Card Series over, the playoffs now kick into an even higher gear: The Division Series features eight teams that have what it takes to win it all. There are some surprises, some underdogs, some fascinating subplots … and surely much wildness to come. All four Division Series kick off Tuesday. Here’s a look at the primary storyline to watch for in Game 1 and beyond.
MLB
Verlander on postseason: 'It's a different game'
HOUSTON -- Believe it or not, it’s been nearly three years since Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched in a postseason. That was in the 2019 World Series, when A.J. Hinch was still the manager, Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa were still his teammates, Verlander hadn’t yet undergone Tommy John surgery and the pandemic didn’t exist.
MLB
Guards-Yanks an intriguing battle of contrasts
There are no uninteresting Division Series this week in baseball, not a single one, just look at the board. But there is no more interesting one about to begin this week than Yankees vs. Guardians, as Terry Francona’s kids come into Yankee Stadium like they’re trying to take over the principal’s office.
RELATED PEOPLE
Belleville News-Democrat
Cherish these five memorable moments of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 season
The Busch Stadium schedule didn’t conclude with the desired fairy tale ending, but the thrills that brought the crowd to its feet throughout the year can still be cherished.
MLB
LIVE on TBS: Mariners-Astros Game 1 FAQ, lineups
The Astros, a playoff-tested team that has ruled the American League for the past five seasons, will face the up-and-coming Mariners, who are in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, in what figures to be a tantalizing best-of-five AL Division Series. Justin Verlander, the favorite for the...
MLB
Clevinger gets Game 1 nod for Padres; Darvish set for G2
LOS ANGELES -- For the second time in three years, Mike Clevinger is set to take the ball for the Padres in Game 1 of a National League Division Series against the Dodgers. The circumstances around this start are different, to say the least. "It's been a long time coming,"...
MLB
Guardians pass torch to Quantrill for Game 1
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have one of the most powerful lineups in the Majors, which goes without saying when they boast a player who hit 62 long balls during the regular season. The Guardians, on the other hand, ranked second-to-last in home runs out of all 30 clubs this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Hentges cemented his role and is ready for the Yankees
CLEVELAND -- Two years ago, Guardians reliever Sam Hentges was part of Cleveland’s alternate training site, after the Minor League season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s almost single-handedly responsible for getting his team into the American League Division Series. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday,...
MLB
How will Guardians pitch to Aaron Judge?
NEW YORK -- The two swings look like they could’ve come at any chapter during Aaron Judge’s record-setting season. Turns out, his two-homer game against the Guardians was the opening statement. Twice, Judge worked ahead in the count vs. Cleveland pitching, then he sent two fastballs on the...
MLB
This could be Padres' formula for an NLDS upset
LOS ANGELES -- Having played six series against the Dodgers in his first year as Padres manager -- and having lost all six of those series -- Bob Melvin sat at the podium in the Petco Park interview room last month and was asked about the prospect of facing Los Angeles for a seventh time in October.
MLB
deGrom, Mets start uncertain offseason: 'Future is a mystery'
NEW YORK -- Shortly after the Mets were eliminated from the NL Wild Card Series on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the Padres in Game 3, multiple teammates approached Jacob deGrom’s locker with baseballs and other gear for him to sign. Around the room, other players packed boxes and prepared to go their separate ways -- to Florida, to California, to Puerto Rico, to the Dominican Republic and beyond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Here's how the Division Series underdogs rank
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings. These four teams had to put in some extra work to make it this far. That puts them all in a tough spot to start the Division Series, but they also have momentum. Here’s how the four Division Series underdogs rank, along with their DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win their respective series.
MLB
Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions
LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
MLB
Mariners-Astros position-by-position breakdown
The Mariners did more than just break their decades-long postseason drought, because as sweet as it was to say they “got there,” it would have been more than a little bittersweet to have done so and not play a single home game (as would have happened if they’d lost to the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series). But thanks to one of the most stunning comebacks in playoff history in Game 2 in Toronto on Saturday, Seattle moved on. They have to start in Houston, sure. But there will be at least one home playoff game at T-Mobile Park. It promises to be an incredible environment.
MLB
King of clutch: Altuve looking to add to postseason legend
HOUSTON -- Welcome to October, which around these parts is as much about Jose Altuve as it is about jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating. Simply put, this is the time of year when the Astros second baseman forges his status as one of baseball’s most clutch postseason performers in history. Not...
MLB
Civale on Guardians' ALDS roster; Sandlin shut down
NEW YORK -- The Guardians knew they’d need to get starter Aaron Civale on their roster for the AL Division Series against the Yankees, but when righty reliever Nick Sandlin’s MRI revealed a season-ending upper teres major strain, the club had to make another move. Guardians manager Terry...
MLB
What's next? Here are the Division Series matchups
After a thrilling Wild Card Series weekend, the Division Series field is set. All but one of the four matchups will be between division rivals, with the Guardians and Yankees being the outlier. Here are the matchups for the 2022 Division Series, which begin on Tuesday. Phillies vs. Braves. Game...
MLB
6 key takeaways from the Royals' season
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals finished a 65-97 season on Wednesday. Hours later, they dismissed manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred, shaking up the coaching staff. Thus begins a major offseason for Kansas City, which will not only include a manager and pitching coach search, but also several changes around the organization. And they’ll look to add to their roster via free agency and trades.
MLB
With WC heartbreak in rearview, where do Blue Jays go from here?
TORONTO -- There’s no softening what happened Saturday in Toronto. The Blue Jays’ 10-9 loss to the Mariners, which ended their season, is the type of loss that doesn’t fade with time. Up 8-1 in the fifth inning before one of the biggest collapses in postseason history, there’s a long list of questions facing this team once you can get past No. 1: What just happened?
NFL・
Comments / 0