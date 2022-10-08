BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) -Carlyle Whitelow was the first African-American athlete at Bridgewater College, and later served as a teacher and coach there for many years. “He was I think one of the biggest rays of sunshine anyone could ever meet, he was one of our biggest community supporters, he was an amazing campus supporter and to our family, he was a good friend,” organizer of Pack the Parking Lot Whitney Smith said.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO