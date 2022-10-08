ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

JMU men’s soccer plays American to draw

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team earned a draw Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes visit American in Washington, D.C. and played the Eagles to a 2-2 tie. Tyler Clegg and Clay Obara scored goals for JMU while Yanis Lelin and Cameron Arnold dished out assists. Sebastian Conlon recorded three saves in goal for the Dukes.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater community members carry on Whitelow’s waving tradition

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) -Carlyle Whitelow was the first African-American athlete at Bridgewater College, and later served as a teacher and coach there for many years. “He was I think one of the biggest rays of sunshine anyone could ever meet, he was one of our biggest community supporters, he was an amazing campus supporter and to our family, he was a good friend,” organizer of Pack the Parking Lot Whitney Smith said.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Request withdrawn for rezoning project in Greenville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A request for a rezoning project in Greenville has been withdrawn. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors attended a community-run meeting regarding previous concerns about the project adding more traffic problems to Route 11 South. The conversation with local residents led to a sitdown with...
GREENVILLE, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater volleyball defeats rival EMU, stays perfect in ODAC play

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College volleyball team is still unbeaten in ODAC play. The Eagles earned a hard-fought, five-set win at rival Eastern Mennonite Tuesday night. The Eagles dropped the first and third sets but claimed the victory by winning sets two, four, and five. Faith DePew led...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Dukes break Top 25 in AP Poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in program history, James Madison football is a Top 25 team according to the AP Poll. On Sunday, the Dukes came in at number 25 in the country. JMU earned this ranking after its 42-12 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. The...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To James Madison's Ranking

James Madison achieved a major milestone on Sunday. The latest AP poll placed the Dukes at No. 25, signifying the school's first national ranking. That's a remarkable feat considering the Dukes joined the FBS this season. The college football world celebrated James Madison's recognition on Twitter. "We knew they could...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg City Council to finalize ARPA priorities

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council is set to meet on Tuesday night. One item on the agenda is the adoption of the city’s five priority areas for its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. Over the last several months the city has gathered public feedback from...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

$50 adoptions now at Augusta Regional SPCA

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - All paws are on deck for the adopt-a-thon. With the help of a grant, Augusta Regional SPCA wants to send at least 22 cats and dogs to their forever families. “Our goal is to help animals in any area so they don’t have to be...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County launch online trail guide

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have partnered on a tourism project to create an online trail guide and are hoping to draw more visitors to the area’s many hiking trails. The online guide will be a resource for outdoor enthusiasts. The website was developed using a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Crash caused delays on I-81 N

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash caused delays on I-81 at MM 248.6 in Harrisonburg. Traffic backups were up to 6 miles at one point. The crash was cleared as of 5:50 p.m.
HARRISONBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

A&P reopens as Super Fresh

October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
LURAY, VA
breezejmu.org

Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe

An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
VIRGINIA STATE

