FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warrant issued in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Tea Time - Luray, VirginiaTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This Abandoned Virginia Hospital is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenVirginia State
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Virginia You Must SeeTravel MavenVirginia State
WHSV
JMU men’s soccer plays American to draw
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team earned a draw Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes visit American in Washington, D.C. and played the Eagles to a 2-2 tie. Tyler Clegg and Clay Obara scored goals for JMU while Yanis Lelin and Cameron Arnold dished out assists. Sebastian Conlon recorded three saves in goal for the Dukes.
WHSV
Bridgewater community members carry on Whitelow’s waving tradition
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) -Carlyle Whitelow was the first African-American athlete at Bridgewater College, and later served as a teacher and coach there for many years. “He was I think one of the biggest rays of sunshine anyone could ever meet, he was one of our biggest community supporters, he was an amazing campus supporter and to our family, he was a good friend,” organizer of Pack the Parking Lot Whitney Smith said.
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, October 9
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, October 9.
WHSV
Request withdrawn for rezoning project in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A request for a rezoning project in Greenville has been withdrawn. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors attended a community-run meeting regarding previous concerns about the project adding more traffic problems to Route 11 South. The conversation with local residents led to a sitdown with...
WHSV
“Do the right thing”: Dukes fight for postseason eligibility
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in program history, James Madison is a Top 25 football team. On Sunday, the Dukes came in at number 25 in the country on the AP Poll. In its first season as an FBS team, the Dukes are 5-0 including a 3-0 mark in Sun Belt play.
WHSV
Bridgewater volleyball defeats rival EMU, stays perfect in ODAC play
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College volleyball team is still unbeaten in ODAC play. The Eagles earned a hard-fought, five-set win at rival Eastern Mennonite Tuesday night. The Eagles dropped the first and third sets but claimed the victory by winning sets two, four, and five. Faith DePew led...
WHSV
Dukes break Top 25 in AP Poll
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in program history, James Madison football is a Top 25 team according to the AP Poll. On Sunday, the Dukes came in at number 25 in the country. JMU earned this ranking after its 42-12 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. The...
College Football World Reacts To James Madison's Ranking
James Madison achieved a major milestone on Sunday. The latest AP poll placed the Dukes at No. 25, signifying the school's first national ranking. That's a remarkable feat considering the Dukes joined the FBS this season. The college football world celebrated James Madison's recognition on Twitter. "We knew they could...
WHSV
Harrisonburg City Council to finalize ARPA priorities
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council is set to meet on Tuesday night. One item on the agenda is the adoption of the city’s five priority areas for its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. Over the last several months the city has gathered public feedback from...
WHSV
$50 adoptions now at Augusta Regional SPCA
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - All paws are on deck for the adopt-a-thon. With the help of a grant, Augusta Regional SPCA wants to send at least 22 cats and dogs to their forever families. “Our goal is to help animals in any area so they don’t have to be...
Latina country singer finds self with Virginia musicians
“I live by (Dolly Parton). Every day, when I’m putting my boots on and I don’t see people on campus wearing boots, but I’m like, ‘Just be who you are on purpose...'"
WHSV
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County launch online trail guide
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have partnered on a tourism project to create an online trail guide and are hoping to draw more visitors to the area’s many hiking trails. The online guide will be a resource for outdoor enthusiasts. The website was developed using a...
WHSV
Crash caused delays on I-81 N
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash caused delays on I-81 at MM 248.6 in Harrisonburg. Traffic backups were up to 6 miles at one point. The crash was cleared as of 5:50 p.m.
pagevalleynews.com
A&P reopens as Super Fresh
October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
WHSV
Broadway town council denies proposed solar farm adjacent to Broadway High School
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night Broadway’s Town Council and Planning Commission had a joint public hearing on the proposed solar farm that would completely power Broadway High School. Two people spoke both for and against the proposed solar farm. “What is before you tonight is a land use...
breezejmu.org
Miss Gay Harrisonburg 25th Anniversary
A new drag queen was crowned miss Gay Harrisonburg on October 1st. Sam Game celebrated with the queens and gained insight on their tight-knit community.
breezejmu.org
Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe
An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
Pedestrian hit by train in Waynesboro
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue at around 6 pm. on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
WHSV
Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg hosts fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg church held a second fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 9 to send aid to Ukrainian refugees. As the war continues, many Ukrainian people are displaced. Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg set out to raise money to provide clothes, food and shelter for refugees. For many at...
