Lake City Reporter
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Columbia boys & girls win Tiger run
Columbia’s boys cross country team defeated Newberry 16-47 in the Tiger Run on Saturday behind Jose Rodriguez’s first-place finish. Rodriguez won the race in 17:22.00. Audrey Fender also won the…
WCJB
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:. Creed Whittemore of Buchholz connects with Jaren Hamilton for the TD catch & run. Vanguard’s...
Lake City Reporter
Chopping away at recovery: Jernigan receives well wishes from FSU coach Norvell after crash
Ricky Jernigan Jr.’s road to recovery from the physical and mental scars from a fatal car crash received an unexpected lift last week. Jernigan, a Columbia County School District employee, was…
ppchsnews.com
Emily Arcia: The Girl Who Dances On Water
It’s a warm day in Gainesville, Florida. Hairspray, hair ties, and costume accessories fill any and every open space, it’s a performance–a competition–and the win will be difficult. The challengers: the water and a panel of judges. Accepting the challenge: a 14 year old girl in a bedazzled leotard and hair pulled back in a tight hairdo. At the start of the music she gives one big breath, a quick smile, and a graceful jump, plunging to the bottom of the pool but never touching the ground. The competitor, Emily Arcia, knows the choreography. Darting left, right, up, and down, her legs treading water, her hands mimicking dances of their own. This is what those countless hours of practice were for and she was ready.
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
LSU football: Florida game could decide the Tigers’ fate
LSU football was humbled over the weekend. The Tigers were riding a four-game winning streak that had fans believing the rebuild was accelerated in Brian Kelly’s first year. Unfortunately, we know that’s no longer the case. The Bayou Bengals aren’t in the same place as Tennessee right now—that’s OK! There are destined to be some growing pains during this transitional period.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida QB Anthony Richardson inks NIL deal with Fanatics
Anthony Richardson has added a new NIL deal to his portfolio. The Florida quarterback in September signed with Champs Sports, and on Monday, he came to terms on another deal with Fanatics, the sports apparel retailer, according to On3:. As part of the deal, Richardson is signing jerseys, posters and...
'Things I would never want to wish on my worst enemy': Jitoboh's long road back from eye injury
Jason Jitoboh’s vision has yet to fully return, but he’s quick to point out he’s available and ready to compete. “I'm still able to go,” Jitoboh says. “I'm still able to go, so, maybe my peripherals are a little messed up, but besides that I’m fine.”
Lake City Reporter
Heroic act honored: FWHS senior White helped reunite dementia patient with family
FORT WHITE — Khambrell White started off his Monday morning two weeks ago as any other school day would go. The Fort White High senior walked out to his driveway and made his way down to the bus stop…
WCJB
Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
WCJB
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
WCJB
Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
WCJB
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
Lake City Reporter
Another hoax called in for CHS
‘Active shooter’ report deemed false after search. The Columbia County School District’s school safety protocols got another test run Tuesday. For the third time this year, first responders converged on Columbia High School on Tuesday afternoon…
Lake City police need help locating missing teen
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing teenager named Deziah Renee Garrett. Garrett is age 14, the height of 5′3, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Garrett was reportedly last seen at 7:00 a.m on October 8 wearing a black hoodie,...
mycbs4.com
False reports of armed subjects in multiple places
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they received a report of someone being armed at Eastside High School. ACSO says that numerous deputies responded to the report and determined that it was false. There were several agencies that reported similar incidents in a variety of places says ACSO...
WCJB
Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
