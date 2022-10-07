Read full article on original website
Related
FOX2now.com
Cardinals fans prepare for postseason baseball at downtown pep rally
Postseason baseball is back, and Cardinal Nation is ready for its close-up. When the calendar turns to October, St. Louis turns red. Cardinals fans prepare for postseason baseball at …. Postseason baseball is back, and Cardinal Nation is ready for its close-up. When the calendar turns to October, St. Louis...
FOX2now.com
Cardinals fans search for optimism following crushing defeat
St. Louis baseball fans left Friday’s wild card game against the Philadelphia Phillies feeling down, but not out. Cardinals fans search for optimism following crushing …. St. Louis baseball fans left Friday’s wild card game against the Philadelphia Phillies feeling down, but not out. Mother gets $1.2M in...
Everything Oli Marmol said about St. Louis Cardinals controversial bullpen decisions
ST. LOUIS — In an epic ninth-inning collapse, the St. Louis Cardinals let Friday’s Wild Card matchup at Busch Stadium slip through their fingers. The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning, the most the team has scored in a single postseason inning since 1969, to stun the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, and take a 1-0 edge in the best-of-three Wild Card round. Game 2 is set for Saturday night in St. Louis with first pitch slated for 8:37 p.m. (Eastern).
FOX2now.com
Busch Stadium packs largest crowd in its postseason history
Busch Stadium packed a record-breaking crowd for Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series, despite the Cardinals losing the best-of-three series in two games. Busch Stadium packs largest crowd in its postseason …. Busch Stadium packed a record-breaking crowd for Game 2 of the National League Wild Card...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX2now.com
One last ovation for Pujols & Molina
The baseball careers of Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina came to an end on Saturday night with the Redbirds playoff loss to the Phillies. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve reflects on these two future hall of famers and their last appearances in uniform at Busch Stadium. One...
MLB・
FOX2now.com
Columbia College
Columbia College is mixing things up at 9 Mile Garden on October 21st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a get-to-know-them type of event. Columbia College is mixing things up at 9 Mile Garden on October 21st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a get-to-know-them type of event.
KFVS12
Phillies win Game 2 of NL Wild Card series 2-0
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0. The two teams met on Saturday, October 8 for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3. According to The Associated Press, the teams met Saturday for the ninth time this...
Comments / 0