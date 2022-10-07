ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

FOX2now.com

Cardinals fans prepare for postseason baseball at downtown pep rally

Postseason baseball is back, and Cardinal Nation is ready for its close-up. When the calendar turns to October, St. Louis turns red.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Cardinals fans search for optimism following crushing defeat

St. Louis baseball fans left Friday's wild card game against the Philadelphia Phillies feeling down, but not out.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FanSided

Everything Oli Marmol said about St. Louis Cardinals controversial bullpen decisions

ST. LOUIS — In an epic ninth-inning collapse, the St. Louis Cardinals let Friday’s Wild Card matchup at Busch Stadium slip through their fingers. The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning, the most the team has scored in a single postseason inning since 1969, to stun the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, and take a 1-0 edge in the best-of-three Wild Card round. Game 2 is set for Saturday night in St. Louis with first pitch slated for 8:37 p.m. (Eastern).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Busch Stadium packs largest crowd in its postseason history

Busch Stadium packed a record-breaking crowd for Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series, despite the Cardinals losing the best-of-three series in two games.
MLB
State
Missouri State
FOX2now.com

One last ovation for Pujols & Molina

The baseball careers of Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina came to an end on Saturday night with the Redbirds playoff loss to the Phillies. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve reflects on these two future hall of famers and their last appearances in uniform at Busch Stadium.
MLB
FOX2now.com

KFVS12

Phillies win Game 2 of NL Wild Card series 2-0

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0. The two teams met on Saturday, October 8 for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3. According to The Associated Press, the teams met Saturday for the ninth time this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

