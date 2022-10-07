ST. LOUIS — In an epic ninth-inning collapse, the St. Louis Cardinals let Friday’s Wild Card matchup at Busch Stadium slip through their fingers. The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning, the most the team has scored in a single postseason inning since 1969, to stun the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, and take a 1-0 edge in the best-of-three Wild Card round. Game 2 is set for Saturday night in St. Louis with first pitch slated for 8:37 p.m. (Eastern).

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO