Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
Related
letsbeardown.com
THIS FLORIDA GATORS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN IS AN ABSOLUTE UNIT
Those hips don't lie. Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a man to fear and behold. During Saturday's game against Missouri, CFB fans on Twitter caught sight of the behemoth and were in awe of the absolute unit on the Gators' defensive line. For note, the man has an...
Gators Inch Closer to AP Top 25 Following First SEC Win
The Florida Gators remain outside of the AP Top 25 after defeating Missouri. Could a convincing win over LSU in Week 7 vault UF into the rankings?
Lake City Reporter
Commission commits $50K to solar heating system for year-round pool
The push for year-round swimming in Lake City is heating up. George Hudson Jr., a Lake City resident, and Columbia High swim coaches Shawn Rost and Ryan Shoemaker, requested assistance from the…
Lake City Reporter
Queen of the forest: Lake City’s Kelley chasing national crown Saturday
Representing Florida Forestry was something Maddie Kelley says was an important milestone for her and her family. Getting a chance to compete in one more statewide pageant made the endeavor even more…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Things I would never want to wish on my worst enemy': Jitoboh's long road back from eye injury
Jason Jitoboh’s vision has yet to fully return, but he’s quick to point out he’s available and ready to compete. “I'm still able to go,” Jitoboh says. “I'm still able to go, so, maybe my peripherals are a little messed up, but besides that I’m fine.”
Lake City Reporter
Commission heats up pool project
County commits $50K to solar heating system to expand recreation. The push for year-round swimming in Lake City is heating up. George Hudson Jr., a Lake City resident, and Columbia High swim coaches Shawn Rost and Ryan Shoemaker, requested assistance from the…
WCJB
Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
mycbs4.com
Robbery earlier this morning at a Circle K in Lake City
According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Circle K around 1:48am earlier this morning. LCPD says when officers arrived, they were informed that a male went into the store and got a drink. The male then asked about doughnuts and reached into his jacket pocket after.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
Lake City police need help locating missing teen
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing teenager named Deziah Renee Garrett. Garrett is age 14, the height of 5′3, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Garrett was reportedly last seen at 7:00 a.m on October 8 wearing a black hoodie,...
Clay County Deputies report two injured in shooting in Lakeside area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured two in the 1100 block of Blanding Blvd. Deputies report two victims have been transported to an area hospital to injuries with non-life-threatening injuries. Clay County Deputy Ford has reported two people...
Lake City Reporter
Quick guilty verdict for child molester
Sentencing phase set for Nov. 30 for Davis. A Columbia County jury needed less than an hour to convict a Lake City senior citizen on two counts of child molestation Thursday . Daniel James Davis, 65 years old at the time of the crime, was…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Raw Youngin Shows Love To His State On “FLA Boy”
Born in Lake City, Florida, Raw Youngin has an intense rapping style. His projects Life of a Youngin and Life of a Youngin 2 garnered him a lot of media attention– so much so that he signed with 808 Mafia. From there, he began working with some of the hottest artists in the industry and has not let up yet.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City shooting injures two
Two males were shot in Lake City on Saturday night in a gunfire incident that spanned three blocks along SE Avalon Avenue. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched at 6:23 p.m. to SE Dade Street to the report of gunshots. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by LCPD communications officers that two persons shot were being transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Some officers diverted to the hospital to meet the victims while other officers continued to the shooting scene.
Lake City Reporter
Two injured in weekend shooting near school
Two men were hospitalized Saturday evening with gunshot wounds from an incident blocks away from Melrose Park Elementary School. According to a Lake City Police Department release, the scene of the shooting covered three city blocks along SE Avalon Avenue in the area of SE Dade Street. Melrose Park is...
News4Jax.com
Missing Bradford County teen found safe
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A teen that went missing from Bradford High School on Thursday has been found safe, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said. “Courtney has been located!” a post made on Friday around 3 p.m. said. “Thank you to everyone for your help!”
Four incidents of gunfire in the northeastern area of Lake City, one home struck
LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Lake City police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the northeastern area of the city. Officers were unable to locate the source of the gunshots at three of the reported areas and didn’t find witnesses, damaged property or shell casings.
Comments / 0