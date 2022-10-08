ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort White, FL

THIS FLORIDA GATORS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN IS AN ABSOLUTE UNIT

Those hips don't lie. Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a man to fear and behold. During Saturday's game against Missouri, CFB fans on Twitter caught sight of the behemoth and were in awe of the absolute unit on the Gators' defensive line. For note, the man has an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Fort White, FL
Fort White, FL
Sports
Lake City Reporter

Commission heats up pool project

County commits $50K to solar heating system to expand recreation. The push for year-round swimming in Lake City is heating up. George Hudson Jr., a Lake City resident, and Columbia High swim coaches Shawn Rost and Ryan Shoemaker, requested assistance from the…
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Robbery earlier this morning at a Circle K in Lake City

According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Circle K around 1:48am earlier this morning. LCPD says when officers arrived, they were informed that a male went into the store and got a drink. The male then asked about doughnuts and reached into his jacket pocket after.
LAKE CITY, FL
#Linus School Sports#The Lafayette Hornets
WCJB

Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lake City Reporter

Quick guilty verdict for child molester

Sentencing phase set for Nov. 30 for Davis. A Columbia County jury needed less than an hour to convict a Lake City senior citizen on two counts of child molestation Thursday . Daniel James Davis, 65 years old at the time of the crime, was…
LAKE CITY, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Raw Youngin Shows Love To His State On “FLA Boy”

Born in Lake City, Florida, Raw Youngin has an intense rapping style. His projects Life of a Youngin and Life of a Youngin 2 garnered him a lot of media attention– so much so that he signed with 808 Mafia. From there, he began working with some of the hottest artists in the industry and has not let up yet.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City shooting injures two

Two males were shot in Lake City on Saturday night in a gunfire incident that spanned three blocks along SE Avalon Avenue. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched at 6:23 p.m. to SE Dade Street to the report of gunshots. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by LCPD communications officers that two persons shot were being transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Some officers diverted to the hospital to meet the victims while other officers continued to the shooting scene.
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Two injured in weekend shooting near school

Two men were hospitalized Saturday evening with gunshot wounds from an incident blocks away from Melrose Park Elementary School. According to a Lake City Police Department release, the scene of the shooting covered three city blocks along SE Avalon Avenue in the area of SE Dade Street. Melrose Park is...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Missing Bradford County teen found safe

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A teen that went missing from Bradford High School on Thursday has been found safe, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said. “Courtney has been located!” a post made on Friday around 3 p.m. said. “Thank you to everyone for your help!”
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL

