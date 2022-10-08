The Collins Home was roaring like the 1920’s with benefit for HandsOn Texarkana

GREENWOOD, La. -A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Caddo Parish man. Curtis Carroll Lassiter is 68 years old. He's 5’9” and weighs approximately 155 lbs. He was last seen on U.S. Hwy 79 getting into the passenger side of an older model black Chevrolet Tahoe with gold trim around the license plate at a store in Bethany Louisiana. The Tahoe then drove south on US Hwy 79 into Texas.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO